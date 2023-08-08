Tayside and Fife council house wait times – how long you could be queuing revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Tayside and Fife council house wait times – how long you could be queuing revealed

New figures shows some the average waiting times for a council house across Dundee, Fife and Angus.

By Alasdair Clark
Houses
Some wait over a year to be housed. Image: Shutterstock.

Average waiting times for council housing are longer than a year in Angus and Fife, with those in Dundee waiting around seven months.

New figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives give an indication of how long locals living in Dundee, Fife and Angus can expect to wait on the social housing register.

Many applicants wait more than a year for a home, but in extreme cases, such as in Fife, some cases have been outstanding for over 15 years.

The Conservatives say to the housing budget by the Scottish Government was to blame to lengthy delays.

MSP Miles Briggs, the party’s housing spokesman, said vulnerable people were suffering due to the SNP’s “continued failure” to prioritise the housing emergency.

Fife has the longest average waiting time of all three councils. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “People should not be left languishing in temporary accommodation for a year while they wait for a permanent home – never mind more than two decades, which is the reality in the most extreme cases.

“These figures are deeply concerning and a damning indictment of the SNP-Green government’s housing failures.

Social housing is yet another area in which they have overpromised, but undelivered – and swingeing cuts to the housing budget are only likely to make the crisis even worse.

“The nationalists have dropped the ball on social housing for too long, yet again failing to focus on Scotland’s real priorities.”

A government spokesman said Scotland had led the way in providing 122,201 affordable homes since 2007, with 86,240 of these for social rent.

He added: “Since 2007, Scotland has seen over 40% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, and over 70% more than in Wales and we have delivered over three times as many social rented homes per head of population than England over this period.

“We are making £3.5 billion available in this Parliamentary term, towards the delivery of more affordable and social homes.”

How do council house waiting lists work?

Local authorities manage their housing stock based on need, with anyone over the age of 16 able to apply.

But housing is allocated based on need rather than on a first come first served basis, with a points based system used to measure the urgency of an individual’s application.

Those awarded the most points will be housed soonest, while those who score zero may wait indefinitely for an offer — artificially increasing the average waiting time.

Dundee City Council house waiting times

Of all three councils in Tayside and Fife, applicants living in Dundee had the lowest average waiting time for a council home in 2022-23.

Those who applied for help waited an average of 260 days for a council home in the city.

The longest time someone waited to get a house is 9,369 days, but the local authority says this person was only assessed as having a need rehousing for 89 days.

Angus Council house waiting times

In Angus, those who applied for a social home waited an average of 511 days, the second longest waiting time across Tayside and Fife.

The local authority confirmed that the longest time someone had been waiting was 6,000 days, however they said this person was on the no priority list.

Fife Council house waiting times

Those applying for a council house in Fife in 2022-23 waited an average of 755 days, according to information made available by the local authority.

The oldest live application on the council’s system has been waiting for 6,726 days.

More from News

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 8
The hypothalamus is a key region of the brain involved in controlling appetite (Philip Toscano/PA)
Brain’s appetite control centre different in overweight or obese people – study
A study has claimed reducing air pollution could lead to a 13% cut in the use of community mental health services by people with dementia (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tackling air pollution ‘could ease pressure on mental health services’
Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum (Sam Mednick/AP)
US diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused to allow her to meet president
Former fund manager Andy Preston, 57, has been charged with four counts of non-disclosure of pecuniary interests in executive meetings.
Former mayor brands charges he failed to disclose financial interests ‘untrue’
Sandra Bullock (Ian West/PA)
Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner Bryan Randall dies age 57 – reports
The West Midlands has been the hardest-hit region for lost bus routes since 2011, according to the figures (PA)
Bus routes halved since 2011 – Labour
Some wait over a year to be housed. Image: Shutterstock.
Caravan on fire on Rosyth building site
Rapper Tory Lanez is awaiting sentencing for the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Amy Harris/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing
Rapper Tory Lanez is awaiting sentencing for the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Amy Harris/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing