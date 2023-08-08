Crieff man ‘hurt’ over disappearance of jubilee plaque he gave to community council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff man ‘hurt’ over disappearance of jubilee plaque he gave to community council

Dr Roger Cartwright says he is 'livid that the Queen's memory is being sullied.'

By Chloe Burrell
Dr Roger Cartwright who donated the plaque to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Dr Roger Cartwright is hoping to trace the missing plaque. Image: Roger Cartwright

A Crieff man has been left “hurt” after a plaque he donated to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II went missing.

Author and Radio Earn DJ Dr Roger Cartwright made the generous donation last year to Crieff Community Council to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Roger got together with previous chair Harry Thomason and picked a design for the plaque.

Roger then made a donation out of his own pocket to fund the plaque and it was delivered and displayed in the town square.

He then discovered it had been taken down and he got in touch with the community council to find out what had happened.

He told The Courier: “For a while it was in the square in the notice board.

“Harry took it out of there and then sadly became very ill.

“I waited for a bit and then wanted to find out what had happened and where it was so I contacted the community council.

“I received an email from someone who used to be part of the council but who is no longer.

‘It belongs to the people of Crieff’

“He told me that he was just helping them. He then told me that he had lost the plaque after it was given to him by Harry’s family.

“I then contacted the new chairman who told me that it was nothing to do with them and told me to sort it out.

“I don’t want it, it’s not mine – it belongs to the people of Crieff.

“I’m actually hurt. I’m hurt for Harry who wanted to do the right thing and commemorate Her Majesty.

“I’m livid that the Queen’s memory is being sullied.”

Mystery of Crieff’s missing jubilee plaque

Roger resigned from the community council alongside Councillor Douglas Watters, who compared the running of Perth and Kinross Council to North Korea’s totalitarian regime.

He then bravely spoke out about his experience with penile cancer – a condition that affects less than 100 people per year in Scotland.

Crieff author Roger Cartwright presenting on Radio Earn.
Roger Cartwright presenting on Radio Earn.

Former secretary of the council Mark Hunter is now working to locate the plaque and has informed Roger that if it doesn’t show up it will be replaced.

Brian Wilton, chairman of Crieff Community Council, said: “The plaque was a matter between him and the previous community council, of which he was a member.

“The secretary of that council, which ‘disbanded’ last September, stored the plaque for safekeeping — there being no new council until late June this year.

“We’ve been advised by him that he hasn’t yet located it and if it doesn’t turn up, he’s offered to replace it at his expense . . . a kindness that we assumed had been indicated to Dr Cartwright.

“The new community council has had no connection with the plaque at all, but does hope that the matter will be quickly settled by those who were involved.”

Conversation