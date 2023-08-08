‘Caledonia’ star Dougie MacLean set for new role as Perth Highland Games chieftain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Caledonia’ star Dougie MacLean set for new role as Perth Highland Games chieftain

Perthshire singer songwriter Dougie MacLean is no stranger to the spotlight but this weekend's 'gig' will be a change of direction

By Morag Lindsay
Dougie MacLean with guitar over his shoulder surrounded by autumn leaves.
Dougie MacLean is looking forward to taking on the chieftain role at Perth Highland Games. Image: Rob McDougall.

Perth Highland Games will play host to Scottish musical royalty this weekend when Caledonia star Dougie MacLean takes on the role of chieftain.

The Perthshire singer-songwriter will preside over a programme of more traditional entertainment, including an exhilarating world pipe band competition, as well as Highland dancing and heavyweight events.

Dougie, 68, from Butterstone, near Dunkeld, is best known for his unofficial national anthem Caledonia.

Large man tossing caber at Perth Highland Games in 2022.
Caledonia and caber tossing: Perth Highland Games has it all. Image: Ian Potter.

He wrote it when he was in his early 20s. But it became famous years later when it featured in a beer commercial in the 1990s.

He has been writing and recording music for the best part of five decades and is still a popular stage performer.

Perth Highland Games organisers said he was a natural choice for chieftain.

“With his enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Dougie MacLean has become a beloved ambassador for Scottish culture worldwide,” they said.

“His role as the chieftain of the games brings an extra touch of magic, as his passion for preserving and promoting Scotland’s traditions perfectly complements the event’s ethos.”

Perth Highland Games promise something for everyone

Music will just be part of the draw when the 2023 Highland Games go ahead on Perth’s Lesser South Inch from 9.30am to 5pm this Sunday, August 13.

Young pipe band musicians playing drums at Perth Highland Games in 2022.
The pipe bands are always a highlight of Perth Highland Games. Image: Ian Potter.

All the usual heavy events, such as throwing weights and hammers and tossing the caber, will be taking place.

There will also be Highland dancing, foot and cycle races and the very popular pipe band contest with large numbers of overseas bands taking part.

Members of the Knight League fighting with medieval weapons at Perth Highland Games in 2022.
The Knight League promise to be a popular draw at Perth Highland Games. Image: Ian Potter.

In addition to the competitions, the Scottish Knight League will be showcasing their skills with displays of medieval era combat.

Visitors will also be able to explore a range of stalls, offering Scottish crafts, souvenirs, and food and drink.

Tickets are available on the Perth Highland Games website, or at the gate on the day.

More from Perth & Kinross

Joanne Reed
Woman acquitted of assaulting Dunkeld shopkeeper with her own shop sign
Dr Roger Cartwright who donated the plaque to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Crieff man 'hurt' over disappearance of jubilee plaque he gave to community council
The house in College Place, Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Hero tells of desperate bid to rescue woman and children from fatal Perthshire fire
College Place, Methven
Woman, 66, dies and five injured in Perthshire house fire
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Two men charged after 30-mile police chase from Perth to Kirriemuir
The defaced Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth.
'Irresponsible' graffiti appears on Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth
2
Methven GP surgery exterior
Methven patients told GP surgery may close, four years after it was declared safe
George Place, Coupar Angus.
Man, 64, pushed to the ground and robbed in Coupar Angus
Allan Steele.
Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed
Stephen Marrow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Distillery businessman admits drunken smash in Perthshire