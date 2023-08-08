‘Caledonia’ star Dougie MacLean set for new role as Perth Highland Games chieftain

Perth Highland Games will play host to Scottish musical royalty this weekend when Caledonia star Dougie MacLean takes on the role of chieftain.

The Perthshire singer-songwriter will preside over a programme of more traditional entertainment, including an exhilarating world pipe band competition, as well as Highland dancing and heavyweight events.

Dougie, 68, from Butterstone, near Dunkeld, is best known for his unofficial national anthem Caledonia.

He wrote it when he was in his early 20s. But it became famous years later when it featured in a beer commercial in the 1990s.

He has been writing and recording music for the best part of five decades and is still a popular stage performer.

Perth Highland Games organisers said he was a natural choice for chieftain.

“With his enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Dougie MacLean has become a beloved ambassador for Scottish culture worldwide,” they said.

“His role as the chieftain of the games brings an extra touch of magic, as his passion for preserving and promoting Scotland’s traditions perfectly complements the event’s ethos.”

Perth Highland Games promise something for everyone

Music will just be part of the draw when the 2023 Highland Games go ahead on Perth’s Lesser South Inch from 9.30am to 5pm this Sunday, August 13.

All the usual heavy events, such as throwing weights and hammers and tossing the caber, will be taking place.

There will also be Highland dancing, foot and cycle races and the very popular pipe band contest with large numbers of overseas bands taking part.

In addition to the competitions, the Scottish Knight League will be showcasing their skills with displays of medieval era combat.

Visitors will also be able to explore a range of stalls, offering Scottish crafts, souvenirs, and food and drink.

Tickets are available on the Perth Highland Games website, or at the gate on the day.