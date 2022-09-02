Anger, resignations and ‘Kim Jong-un’: Crieff and Perth and Kinross councils at loggerheads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two members of Crieff Community Council have resigned over a row in which they have compared the running of Perth and Kinross Council to North Korea’s totalitarian regime.

Former Crieff community councillor Douglas Watters wrote “Kim Jong-un would be proud” in a letter explaining his decision to resign.

Dr Roger Cartwright has also departed the community council leaving just five members from a full complement of nine, ahead of November’s elections.

Both men are furious about a complaint made by Perth and Kinross Council after a site meeting in the town on Wednesday May 3.

They were in attendance along with community council leader Cllr Harry Thomason and council officers to discuss the winter closure of Crieff’s toilets.

Mr Watters and Dr Cartwright claim a local authority officer “exploded” during this meeting, but the men decided not to complain.

Instead, a senior Perth and Kinross officer sent them a letter 23 days later claiming it was actually the community councillors who had an “aggressive and hostile tone” towards officers during the meeting.

The letter has sparked resignations and a war of words between both sides that has been referred to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

Here are all the questions answered.

What was the meeting about?

The toilets in James Square are run by Perth and Kinross Council from early April to late September.

In recent years town traders paid in to make Crieff a Business Improvement District (Bid), which had the funds to keep the facilities open in the winter.

Bid ended in 2021, leaving the toilets closed in the winter of 2021/22.

In October, days after the closure, two buses containing 80 people stopped off in the town.

“Mostly elderly people came out of the door but there were no comfort facilities set up,” said Mr Watters.

“It was absolutely appalling. Crieff is a holiday town – it is the main industry – and we are going to do everything we possibly can to encourage that.

“I can guarantee the bus companies will never come back to Crieff again. The loss of toilets have a huge impact on local business.”

The meeting was to discuss how to bring the toilets back into use all-year round.

Was it a bad-tempered affair?

Perth and Kinross Council officers seldom speak to the media directly so we only have first-hand accounts from the Crieff residents who resigned from the community council after the event.

Dr Cartwright says that Mr Watters made an “innocuous” moan about the way the community council had been treated regarding the toilets.

“Suddenly, the officer exploded,” said Dr Cartwright, 73, whose CV includes years of management experience, including at Kent County Council and as a course leader at Perth College.

“They suddenly let rip at us. I have been a manager in the council and never heard any council officer behave like that in my life.

“We did not complain, though. We just shrugged our shoulders.”

Mr Watters, 70, who previously served on Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: “If there was anything untoward it would have been picked up on the CCTV.

“There was no aggressive behaviour on our part. It was the other way round. I was actually a bit frightened but I wasn’t going to say anything and had forgotten all about it.

“But it all got brought back because of this email.”

What did the email say?

The inflammatory letter was sent by David Stokoe, service manager in the local authority’s communities department, to Crieff Community Council leader Cllr Harry Thomason.

He wrote: “It has been reported that the council officers who attended were addressed in an aggressive and hostile tone throughout the meeting, despite attempts by them to find a positive solution and offer to work with the community council to that end.

“I am extremely concerned to hear about the behaviours exhibited during this meeting towards council staff.

“Council employees have the right to be treated with dignity and respect in carrying

out their work. Please also remember that the council expects compliance with the code of conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct and behaviour required of all community councillors.

“Unfortunately, if behaviour like this is encountered again the council will have to seriously reconsider our work with Crieff Community Council in order to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff.

“I would be grateful if you could draw this to the attention of the community council at your earliest opportunity.”

How did they react in Crieff?

Cllr Thomason has remained silent but Mr Watters and Dr Cartwright called for Perth and Kinross Council to undertake an investigation.

They made eight separate complaints in relation to the letter. These included reputational harm, lack of evidence and a demand for the matter be probed by Thomas Glen, Perth and Kinross Council‘s chief executive.

The pair also requested an apology and claimed there was now a “complete breakdown” between the two councils.

Has Perth responded?

Yes. On June 24 Barbara Renton, executive director in the communities department, sent a letter to Dr Cartwright and Mr Watters stating none of the complaints had been upheld.

She wrote: “The council is accepting of criticism where due. However, all staff spoken to in this case have reported that you continually criticised staff and brought up your perceived views of the actions of staff from a number of years ago.

“This made it difficult for my staff to move forward with you in a constructive way as well as to look at and discuss possible solutions to the issues you are raising.

“The letter issued by David Stokoe, service manager, was justified. I do not agree with your view that the letter sent to you was threatening in any way.

“The letter sent was based on a detailed account from two very experienced council officers with vast experience of working with members of the public.

“As such, I am satisfied that it was appropriate for the letter to be sent to you without seeking any further clarification.”

The letter did acknowledge, however, that the tone of the officer “may not have been the same throughout” the meeting.

It was accepted that they “may have raised her voice in an attempt to give…the opportunity to speak and to deescalate the situation.

“It was in no way intended to come across as threatening.”

Was this the end of the story?

No. Unsurprisingly, this response has not satisfied Mr Watters and Dr Cartwright, who have both referred the matter to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

They say they have resigned from the community council because it would now be impossible to work with the local authority.

In Mr Watters’ resignation letter he wrote the “arrogant attitude of certain PKC officials” had left him with severe depression.

He added it was “hardly surprising” that the complaint to Perth and Kinross Council was unsuccessful, “since it was being handled by an officer at a junior level to those being complained about”.

He added: “It appears that any criticism of PKC will not be tolerated and will be turned around to blame the individual(s) who dare to complain.

“This is more akin to regimes in Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang than those in a supposed democracy… Kim Jong-un would indeed be proud.”

What happens now?

The matter is now in the hands of the ombudsman, who may or may not decide to review the case.

Dr Cartwright said: “My reputation is important to me and that was trashed by this officer. I don’t want them sacked but just want an apology for the hell they have put people through just to prove a little point.”

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.

“However, all our employees abide by a code of conduct and we expect them to be treated with respect while carrying out their duties.

“Perth and Kinross Council has a formal complaints process in place and, following an investigation, these complaints were not upheld.

“We understand an appeal has been made to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman Service and we will cooperate with their investigation.”