Anger, resignations and ‘Kim Jong-un’: Crieff and Perth and Kinross councils at loggerheads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger, resignations and ‘Kim Jong-un’: Crieff and Perth and Kinross councils at loggerheads

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
September 2 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 2 2022, 10.33am
Douglas Watters resigned from Crieff Community Council after a site meeting at the town's toilets.
Douglas Watters resigned from Crieff Community Council after a site meeting at the town's toilets.

Two members of Crieff Community Council have resigned over a row in which they have compared the running of Perth and Kinross Council to North Korea’s totalitarian regime.

Former Crieff community councillor Douglas Watters wrote “Kim Jong-un would be proud” in a letter explaining his decision to resign.

Dr Roger Cartwright has also departed the community council leaving just five members from a full complement of nine, ahead of November’s elections.

Both men are furious about a complaint made by Perth and Kinross Council after a site meeting in the town on Wednesday May 3.

They were in attendance along with community council leader Cllr Harry Thomason and council officers to discuss the winter closure of Crieff’s toilets.

Mr Watters and Dr Cartwright claim a local authority officer “exploded” during this meeting, but the men decided not to complain.

Instead, a senior Perth and Kinross officer sent them a letter 23 days later claiming it was actually the community councillors who had an “aggressive and hostile tone” towards officers during the meeting.

The letter has sparked resignations and a war of words between both sides that has been referred to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

Here are all the questions answered.

What was the meeting about?

The toilets in James Square are run by Perth and Kinross Council from early April to late September.

In recent years town traders paid in to make Crieff a Business Improvement District (Bid), which had the funds to keep the facilities open in the winter.

Bid ended in 2021, leaving the toilets closed in the winter of 2021/22.

In October, days after the closure, two buses containing 80 people stopped off in the town.

Crieff town centre.

“Mostly elderly people came out of the door but there were no comfort facilities set up,” said Mr Watters.

“It was absolutely appalling. Crieff is a holiday town – it is the main industry – and we are going to do everything we possibly can to encourage that.

“I can guarantee the bus companies will never come back to Crieff again. The loss of toilets have a huge impact on local business.”

The meeting was to discuss how to bring the toilets back into use all-year round.

Was it a bad-tempered affair?

Perth and Kinross Council officers seldom speak to the media directly so we only have first-hand accounts from the Crieff residents who resigned from the community council after the event.

Dr Cartwright says that Mr Watters made an “innocuous” moan about the way the community council had been treated regarding the toilets.

Dr Roger Cartwright.

“Suddenly, the officer exploded,” said Dr Cartwright, 73, whose CV includes years of management experience, including at Kent County Council and as a course leader at Perth College.

“They suddenly let rip at us. I have been a manager in the council and never heard any council officer behave like that in my life.

“We did not complain, though. We just shrugged our shoulders.”

Mr Watters, 70, who previously served on Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: “If there was anything untoward it would have been picked up on the CCTV.

“There was no aggressive behaviour on our part. It was the other way round. I was actually a bit frightened but I wasn’t going to say anything and had forgotten all about it.

“But it all got brought back because of this email.”

What did the email say?

The inflammatory letter was sent by David Stokoe, service manager in the local authority’s communities department, to Crieff Community Council leader Cllr Harry Thomason.

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.

He wrote: “It has been reported that the council officers who attended were addressed in an aggressive and hostile tone throughout the meeting, despite attempts by them to find a positive solution and offer to work with the community council to that end.

“I am extremely concerned to hear about the behaviours exhibited during this meeting towards council staff.

“Council employees have the right to be treated with dignity and respect in carrying
out their work. Please also remember that the council expects compliance with the code of conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct and behaviour required of all community councillors.

“Unfortunately, if behaviour like this is encountered again the council will have to seriously reconsider our work with Crieff Community Council in order to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff.

“I would be grateful if you could draw this to the attention of the community council at your earliest opportunity.”

How did they react in Crieff?

Cllr Thomason has remained silent but Mr Watters and Dr Cartwright called for Perth and Kinross Council to undertake an investigation.

Thomas Glen, chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council.

They made eight separate complaints in relation to the letter. These included reputational harm, lack of evidence and a demand for the matter be probed by Thomas Glen, Perth and Kinross Council‘s chief executive.

The pair also requested an apology and claimed there was now a “complete breakdown” between the two councils.

Has Perth responded?

Yes. On June 24 Barbara Renton, executive director in the communities department, sent a letter to Dr Cartwright and Mr Watters stating none of the complaints had been upheld.

She wrote: “The council is accepting of criticism where due. However, all staff spoken to in this case have reported that you continually criticised staff and brought up your perceived views of the actions of staff from a number of years ago.

“This made it difficult for my staff to move forward with you in a constructive way as well as to look at and discuss possible solutions to the issues you are raising.

“The letter issued by David Stokoe, service manager, was justified. I do not agree with your view that the letter sent to you was threatening in any way.

“The letter sent was based on a detailed account from two very experienced council officers with vast experience of working with members of the public.

“As such, I am satisfied that it was appropriate for the letter to be sent to you without seeking any further clarification.”

Barbara Renton sent a letter to Mr Cartwright and Mr Watters stating none of the complaints had been upheld.

The letter did acknowledge, however, that the tone of the officer “may not have been the same throughout” the meeting.

It was accepted that they “may have raised her voice in an attempt to give…the opportunity to speak and to deescalate the situation.

“It was in no way intended to come across as threatening.”

Was this the end of the story?

No. Unsurprisingly, this response has not satisfied Mr Watters and Dr Cartwright, who have both referred the matter to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

They say they have resigned from the community council because it would now be impossible to work with the local authority.

In Mr Watters’ resignation letter he wrote the “arrogant attitude of certain PKC officials” had left him with severe depression.

He added it was “hardly surprising” that the complaint to Perth and Kinross Council was unsuccessful, “since it was being handled by an officer at a junior level to those being complained about”.

Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea.

He added: “It appears that any criticism of PKC will not be tolerated and will be turned around to blame the individual(s) who dare to complain.

“This is more akin to regimes in Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang than those in a supposed democracy… Kim Jong-un would indeed be proud.”

What happens now?

The matter is now in the hands of the ombudsman, who may or may not decide to review the case.

Dr Cartwright said: “My reputation is important to me and that was trashed by this officer. I don’t want them sacked but just want an apology for the hell they have put people through just to prove a little point.”

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.

“However, all our employees abide by a code of conduct and we expect them to be treated with respect while carrying out their duties.

“Perth and Kinross Council has a formal complaints process in place and, following an investigation, these complaints were not upheld.

“We understand an appeal has been made to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman Service and we will cooperate with their investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings
Perth road lorry
Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.
New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023
0
Firefighters tackle a recycling centre blaze in Perth.
VIDEO: Fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze in Perth
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Man killed in crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
0
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
Courier News - Perth - Perth story - general view of the Perth Prison. Picture Shows;general view of the entrance to Perth Prison, Edinburgh Road, Perth, Monday 29 August 2016
Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000
Sal Montgomery. Picture by Phil Bulkeley
What's your 'best day ever'?: Kayaker Sal Montgomery reveals hers as she launches Perth-based…
0
Murrayshall perth afternoon tea
Fancy afternoon tea? Here's the 8 best places in and around Perth to visit
0
Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar and Restaurant
Review: Experience a taste of Mexico at Perth's Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar and Restaurant
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings