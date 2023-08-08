Dundee United have ‘scope’ for another signing following Aziz Behich sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United have ‘scope’ for another signing following Aziz Behich sale

But Jim Goodwin will only add to his group it it is the right capture.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin watches Dundee United defeat Arbroath
Jim Goodwin watches his side defeat Arbroath. Image: SNS

Dundee United have the leeway to make another summer signing — but only if the ideal player becomes available.

Australia international Aziz Behich departed Tannadice on Saturday evening, with the Tangerines banking an undisclosed sum and freeing up space on the wage bill.

Charlie Mulgrew also left last week, while it is understood further exits — over and above the attempts to move on frozen out keeper Mark Birighitti — are possible before the closure of the transfer window.

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that United are able to add to their group but, with the United boss content with his options, it would need to be a capture guaranteed to improve the squad.

The Terrors have already snapped up Ross Docherty, Kevin Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Ollie Denham, Jack Walton, Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher for their Championship charge.

Jim Goodwin on media duty for Dundee United at St Andrews
Goodwin will keep an eye on potential transfer targets. Image: SNS

“There is definitely scope there to add another one,” explained Goodwin.

“I am very pleased with the state of the squad but if one player was to become available before the window closes — one who I thought was going to strengthen our group — then we are in a position to do something about that.

“But that’s not something that we are worrying about. The squad we have built is in good shape. We have good options all over the park.

“I want competition for places, but I don’t want to have too big a squad where it can become challenging to keep people happy. We’ll try to balance that properly.”

Best wishes

Goodwin, meanwhile, insists United were happy to respect Behich’s desire to return Down Under following an “extremely difficult” period away from his family.

The experienced full-back played no part in United’s pre-season or competitive action; remaining in his homeland for personal reasons. And his return to Melbourne City on a two-year deal was confirmed at the weekend.

Aziz Behich and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin and Aziz Behich last season. Image: SNS

“Of course, you are always disappointed to lose a player of Aziz Behich’s quality,” said Goodwin. “He was a very consistent performer for us last season and is a really good type; an international class footballer.

“However, we have to respect his decision and the reasons behind the move. He has been a long way from home for the last while and he wants to be back closer to the family to help them.

“Aziz made his feelings clear. Last season was extremely difficult for him, with some things going on with his family, and we wish him nothing but the best for this next chapter of his career.”

McMann of the match

The “disappointment” of Behich’s exit has been somewhat assuaged by the form of Scott McMann, who has been rejuvenated at left-back.

While the likes of Louis Moult, Mathew Cudjoe and Jack Walton have been spotlighted for their efforts, an argument can be made for McMann as United’s most impressive performer since competitive action resumed.

Jim Goodwin, during his time as St Mirren manager, and Scott McMann at Hamilton
Goodwin, left, was an admirer of McMann’s efforts at Hamilton. Image: SNS

“The Scott McMann we are seeing is the Scott McMann I always remember playing for Hamilton,” lauded Goodwin. “He brings lots of energy, bursting up and down the left flank and produces quality from wide areas.

“Scott causes opposition teams problems but is also defensively solid. That’s the level we need him to be performing at week-in, week-out.”

He added: “I think everyone who was involved in last season — with the way it panned out — took a hit to their confidence.

“But there have been a lot of changes and I’ve made it clear to everyone that this is a clean slate. I want everyone to have self-belief and play with freedom, and Scott is certainly one who has embraced that.”

