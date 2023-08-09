A9 dualling consultation launches on impact of delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

A9 dualling consultation launches on impact of delays

The Scottish Parliament wants to hear views from drivers, communities and businesses who use the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

By Adele Merson
Tomatin to Moy section of the A9 between Perth and Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Tomatin to Moy section of the A9 between Perth and Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A consultation launches today to hear from drivers, communities and businesses on the impact of A9 dualling delays – and to ask whether they back a national memorial to those who have lost their lives on the road.

The route between Perth and Inverness will no longer be dualled by 2025 as planned, with anger growing over the delays.

We revealed on Tuesday that an overwhelming majority of MPs and MSPs representing communities who rely on the A9 signed our pledge to dual it as promised. 

The Scottish Parliament’s public petitions committee will launch the new consultation at Kincraig Community Hall, near Aviemore, later today.

It follows a petition by road safety campaigner Laura Hansler which calls on the Scottish Government to deliver on its 2011 commitment.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The committee want to hear views about the best approach to carrying out the dualling work and around interim road safety measures.

It also wants to gather opinions about the petitioner’s call for a national memorial to be erected to honour those who have lost their lives on the road.

The petitioner sees this as a national memorial garden where the more than 300 people who have lost their lives on the A9 could be remembered.

However, others have questioned whether it’s appropriate to have a memorial to those particular accident victims, when those who have lost their lives on other roads are not similarly commemorated.

There are also questions about where such a memorial would be located, and how it would be paid for.

A9 consultation launch

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw, Ms Hansler, members of the A9 Dual Action Group and local community and business representatives will meet prior to the official launch of the consultation.

“It’s extremely encouraging that the convener has chosen to launch the committee’s call for views in Kincraig, to meet with local people and businesses, at the heart of the communities that are affected daily by the A9”, Ms Hansler said.

“Direct community engagement is essential for us moving forward and this consultation will give everyone with an interest in the A9 the opportunity to share their views and play their role in holding the Scottish Government to account on their commitment to dual the road between Perth and Inverness.”

‘Continued loss of life’

Mr Carlaw, who is a Tory MSP, said the project is a “matter of significant public interest and safety concern” to people in the Highlands and across Scotland.

A total of 13 people lost their lives on the road between Perth and Inverness last year.

He added: “The continued loss of life on the A9 is a tragically regular reminder of the need to improve the safety of the route and the consultation offers a vital opportunity for everyone to contribute their thoughts on how best to do this.

Jackson Carlaw MSP is the convener of Holyrood’s public petitions and citizen participation committee. Image: Colin Fisher/PA.

“Your input matters, and we want to hear from road users, communities along the route and businesses alike.

“This is an opportunity to make your voices heard and to consider how to create a safer and more efficient A9 that protects all those who travel along it.”

How can I take part?

The public consultation is being held on the Scottish Parliament’s Your Priorities engagement site, which can be accessed here. 

It will run until September 15. Following the consultation, the committee will invite Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan to provide evidence and respond to the findings.

It was revealed earlier this year that the upgrade will no longer be completed by 2025.

But the Scottish Government says it “remains firmly committed” to completing the project.

Meanwhile, a revised timeline for the work is expected to be delivered in the Scottish Parliament in autumn.

Conversation