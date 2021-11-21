VIDEO: St Johnstone bus fire sees five people taken to hospital By Katy Scott November 21 2021, 9.55am Updated: November 21 2021, 3.38pm Bus caught fire late on Saturday (Credit - Lee Robertson/Facebook Live). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Two cars set on fire in Fife town VIDEO: Police investigating as newly-installed COP26 bench set on fire at Dundee’s urban beach VIDEO: Bus fire on M90 in Perthshire closes motorway for 11 hours Police rescued stranded drugs mule after A9 crash and recovered £140k of cannabis