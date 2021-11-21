Glenogil: Why sporting estates are vital to rural economy

An error occurred. Please try again.

In the Angus Glens sits renowned sporting estate Glenogil.

It boasts more than 23,000 acres and is said to have some of the best grouse shooting in the country.

Glenogil, which offers pheasant and partridge shooting, is an important driver of the economy in the area.

Director Andrew Montgomery said 20 employees live with their families on the estate, with more people added during the shooting season.

“As well as providing these jobs and houses, we also support the local economy to a huge degree,” he said.

“Businesses that directly benefit include garages, laundrettes, internet providers, butchers, florists and general builders to name a few.

“All work or suppliers are sourced locally wherever possible.”

Andrew said millions of pounds have been invested in recent years on the estate and its people.

He said: “We are leaders in what we do, simply because we provide more than just the shoot.

“I have managed estates from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire to Inveraray Castle in Argyll.

“Glenogil is by far the best when it comes to providing the all-around experience.”

Tough season for grouse

Andrew said most of the guests for grouse shooting are from the UK, and they return year after year.

As well as grouse shooting, pheasants and partridges are popular as they are a more affordable alternative.

“Whilst we shoot a smaller number of grouse than some other estates, we will only go ahead with the season if the numbers are there.

“For instance, if the birds have a poor breeding season, we will cancel all grouse shooting days.

“We are back on track with full bookings for the pheasants and partridges this year.”

All grouse shooting has been cancelled, as the estate did not have the number of birds to make it sustainable for conservation.

Andrew explained that there were several factors that have acted against red grouse this year generally across Scotland.

“The long spell of deep snow from January to April meant breeding pairs did not emerge in the best condition.

“April saw some of the hardest frosts recorded for a very long time and the heather suffered as a consequence.

“And May was one of the coldest and wettest on record which did not encourage any early bug life, essential to young grouse in their first couple of weeks.”

Glenogil estate essential rural employer

The estate’s conservation programme is made to ensure the health of the moor in relation to biodiversity and its species.

In its last independent count, 103 different bird species were noted, including eight birds of prey.

The estate has a forest plan, providing a view over the next 10 years including a felling and re-planting programme.

Regarding what the future could hold for Glenogil, Andrew has some concerns.

He said: “Our greatest threat is from those who do not understand the business and way of life that estates such as Glenogil deliver.

“Some politicians and members of the public are unaware of the full facts behind such an organisation.

“I have been involved in estates all of my life to some degree. I can honestly say that without the likes of Glenogil and many others, rural areas would be devoid of dedicated working men and women.

“Such places as the Angus Glens would instead be made over to the holiday home crowd who I doubt would invest nearly as much, either financially or from the heart.”