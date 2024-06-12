Eilish McColgan ‘absolutely gutted’ at Euro drop out but Dundee runner won’t give up on Olympic dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Eilish McColgan ‘absolutely gutted’ at Euro drop out but Dundee runner won’t give up on Olympic dream

The Commonwealth Games champion has suffered through injury this year.

By Eric Nicolson
Eilish McColgan didn't make it to the finish line in Rome.
Eilish McColgan didn't make it to the finish line in Rome. Image: Shuttertsock.

Eilish McColgan won’t give up on her dream of a fourth Olympics – despite the Dundee athlete failing to finish in the European Championships 10,000 metres.

The 33-year-old, who won silver in the event two years ago and Commonwealth Games gold, pulled up after 6,000 metres having lost touch with the leading group on Tuesday night.

The Rome event was her first in six months following knee surgery.

McColgan has the Olympic qualifying standard ticked off but admitted “there was nothing there” at the point she decided to drop out.

“It’s no secret I’ve had a really disrupted build-up coming into it,” she said in an interview with Scottish Athletics.

“The last three or four weeks’ training have been really, really good and I’ve been on an upward trajectory.

“Before that I was way, way off.

“I really did feel I could come here and at least be relatively competitive.

“I thought if I could get into the top five, finish the race, whole body feeling good in a pair of spikes in a 10k, that would be the plan.

“Tick the box and say to the federation: ‘Here I am, I’m back, I’m not quite at top form but at least I’m showing something’.

“To drop out I’m absolutely gutted.

“There was nothing there.

“I got to half-way and thought: ‘I’m in trouble today’.

“I knew going through 5k that I was really going to struggle to keep it going. I even felt a bit dizzy towards the end.

“I don’t know. I don’t really have a reason other than I was hoping for a bit of a miracle after the lack of training.

“Miracles don’t really exist in distance running. If you’ve not put the work in you’ll get found out.”

Race against time

Fellow Scot, Megan Keith, won bronze in Rome, while British team-mate, Jessica Warner-Judd, was another competitor who didn’t finish.

“I’ve got a couple more weeks to try and get myself in a strong position to be picked,” McColgan added.

“Megan, of course, is in absolutely top form so she’ll be in the team.

“I’d like to think Jess will get picked and hopefully myself.

“I’m not taking anyone else’s spot. I’ll only go if I feel like I can get under 31 minutes.

“I do feel training is going that way but maybe it was a little bit too soon.”

More from Other sports

Alan Soutar beat Daryl Gurney in the Players Championship at Hildesheim (Steven Paston/PA)
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar wins maiden ranking title in Hildesheim
Bob MacIntyre celebrates with his caddie and father Dougie MacIntyre.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Taking a week off was a no-brainer for Bob MacIntyre who has…
Perth boxer Luke Bibby.
Unbeaten Perth boxer Luke Bibby takes on 4th fight at short notice
Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have created a great rivalry.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are like boxers promoting a big fight…
Eve Muirhead
EVE MUIRHEAD: I'm humbled to be chosen to lead Team GB at next Winter…
Liz celebrates with her parents, with her dad holding up her medal, after success in Edinburgh in 1986.
Liz McColgan's life in pictures as Dundee hero whose exploits impressed the White House…
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor.
Josh Taylor tips Perth boxer Luke Bibby to be a future WORLD champion
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Co-owner, Thomas Kendall, celebrates with the 2023 Grand National trophy alongside Coach Rambler.
Kinross-shire Grand National-winning hero Corach Rambler retires
O'Sullivan and some local players gather round the snooker table during his time in Arbroath.
Why snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan fell hook, line and sinker for Arbroath

Conversation