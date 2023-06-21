Lost Titanic sub an ‘accident waiting to happen’, says St Andrews expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Lost Titanic sub an ‘accident waiting to happen’, says St Andrews expert

As the search continues for the Titan in the North Atlantic, internationally-renowned marine archaeologist Neil Cunningham Dobson relives his experience of feeling trapped on a submersible while diving on a wreck

By Michael Alexander
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Neil Cunningham Dobson

The disappearance of a tourist submersible carrying five people during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic was an “accident waiting to happen”, according to an internationally-renowned marine archaeologist from St Andrews.

Neil Cunningham Dobson, who helped discover and salvage the world’s deepest and largest precious metal recovery from the shipwrecks of the SS Gairsoppa and SS Mantola in the North Atlantic a few years ago said he hopes for a good outcome.

His thoughts are with those in the submarine and all those involved in the search and rescue.

Strikes a chord with submariners

However, after his own “scary experience” in a manned submersible almost 20 years ago, he fears the worst.

“It is always a sad day when the submarine community worldwide hears of a submarine and its crew in difficulties,” he said.

“The tragedy that is unfolding in the dark cold deep waters of the North Atlantic strikes a chord with all submariners and we all hope for a good outcome.

“However, as the clock ticks and a race against time before the oxygen runs out we may have to face that it will be a recovery operation.”

‘Scary experience’ on submersible dive

Neil has been involved in search and recoveries on deep water shipwrecks for more than 20 years mainly in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

He has mostly worked with ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles).

However, he has been down to explore a shipwreck in a manned submersible.

In 2004 he had the opportunity to conduct a manned submersible dive on the side wheel paddle steamer SS Republic which was lost in in storm in 1865 in 600m of water in the Atlantic Ocean about 100 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, USA.

Neil Cunningham Dobson today

He conducted the dive in the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Johnson Sea Link II manned submarine.

It took two people in the front domed area and two in a separate bottom section.

He was in the bottom section with a co-pilot.

“It was a scary experience to be honest,” he said.

“I could not sit up inside.

“I had to crawl in through a small round hatch and to lie on a thick mattress section which also contained survival equipment.

“There was no room to move about and not the space that the Titan has.

OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessel named Titan, launching from its platform, which is used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Rescue teams are continuing the search for the submersible tourist vessel which went missing. Image: PA Wire

“I had a very small viewing port to look through.

“It was very claustrophobic.

“I was given a very thorough safety brief, went through emergency drills and read and signed the small print and waiver.

“It was exciting and an adventure but was very eerie once you got below the depth of where sunlight penetrated.

“It then felt very cold, claustrophobic and I was aware of the pressure acting on the hull.

“I did feel as though I was buried alive.”

Glad to get back to the surface

Neil said his dive was meant to last 2.5 hours.

However, it ended up being six hours due to some “navigation issues”.

He said that whilst it was great for him as a marine archaeologist to get within a metre or so of the wreck, he was glad when the submarine broke the surface and was recovered to the deck of the research vessel.

“I can fully understand and comprehend what the crew of the Titan submarine are going through, he said.

“The underwater manned submersible experience of Stockon and Paul along with the safety briefings and the survival equipment on board will go a long way in increasing their survival chances.

“Of course, against them is the oxygen supply will run out and there is no escape hatch as they are bolted in the submarine from the outside.

“The more times a submarine is dived the more times it is affected by pressure and so weaknesses can occur, and seals can leak.

“Losing communications with a submarine is a bad sign.

“Even with checks being done and all equipment in good order, putting people in a pressure hull to extreme depths is always a risk.

Neil Cunningham Dobson (left) monitors images captured by a sub scanning a wreck.

“What you must do is put in place systems and equipment to mitigate those risks.”

What safety measures are vital?

Neil said that when he worked in the oil and gas industry and there were manned submersible dives conducted there would be two submarines.

One would be on deck and one would be on standby should anything go wrong.

If not, an ROV with rescue capabilities to attach a cable to a stricken submarine would be in place.

Neil Cunningham Dobson today

For the last six years, Neil has been working as a marine archaeologist and salvage assistant for the UK exploration and salvage company Britannia’s Gold Ltd.

They conduct research, search, and find shipwrecks and plan salvage operations.

They use ROV and sub-sea technology and may use manned submersible if called for.

Health and safety, appropriate certification and testing of all equipment is always a top priority for all their shipwreck projects.

Difficult when things go wrong

He added: “When you work in the harsh environment of the North Atlantic hundreds of miles from land and with bad weather and large sea swell, it is difficult when things go wrong to mount a rescue operation.

“You get eyes in the sky and sonar buoys in the water so you can try hear and see where the stricken submarine may be.

“This all takes time and planning, and you need the appropriate equipment to do the rescue/recovery.

“But there is no Tracy family and Thunderbirds.

“It takes multi-national military and commercial agencies and resources to mount and conduct a rescue/recovery.

“The rescue teams will soon have an ROV in the water and hopefully locate the intact submarine.

“Lifting it to the surface is no easy feat, especially if the submarine is lying on the seabed.

“If a crane is used from the rescue vessel you are looking at 3,800m of say 34mm crane wire which would weigh 30 tons, add the weight of the submarine 10 tons and you have a 40-ton lift to do.

“You also have sea conditions to deal with and you will want calm to flat seas for a recovery.”

More from The Courier

Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Travellers park more than 130 caravans on Perth's South Inch without council permission