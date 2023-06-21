Perth & Kinross Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports events Pupils from primary and secondary schools around Perth and Kinross took part in their annual County Sports events. The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. By Stephen Eighteen Share Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports events Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4497559/perth-county-sports-pictures/ Copy Link Pupils from primary and secondary schools around Perth and Kinross took part in their annual County Sports events this week. The primary athletics finals and P7 relay championships were held on Tuesday at the George Duncan Arena at Perth Grammar School. The secondary athletics finals took place at the same venue the following day. The Primary County Sports event is the culmination of school cluster qualifying events for more than 1,000 P6 and P7 pupils. While the relay championships involve P7 pupil teams, all from schools across the local area. Secondary athletes are entered on behalf of their schools. Winners of each qualifying event will compete for the opportunity to be Perth and Kinross County Champion in their particular sport. Pictures All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Luke Watkins (Perth Grammar) during the high jump. Callum Newton (Kinross High) during the high jump. Ben Brown (St Johns RC High School) during the Javelin.<img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-full wp-image-4496803" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku.jpg" alt="" width="1440" height="960" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku.jpg 1440w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-270x180.jpg 270w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-846x564.jpg 846w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-768x512.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-558x372.jpg 558w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-126x84.jpg 126w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-72x48.jpg 72w" sizes="(max-width: 1440px) 100vw, 1440px" />Finlay Rutherford (Kinross High) during the javelin. Group B girls 800m. Koby Finnie (Perth High) among the runners in the 100m. Luke Watkins (Perth Grammar) during the long jump. Group B girls during the 100m. Charlie Milne (Bertha Park High School) during the long jump. Favour Sunday (Perth Academy) during the discus. Thomas Mcenroe (5th year Perth High School) during group the long jump. The girls 100m. Duncan Gibson (Breadalbane) during group the long jump. Girls run the 100m. Girls run the 800m. Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.