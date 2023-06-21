Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports events

Pupils from primary and secondary schools around Perth and Kinross took part in their annual County Sports events.

The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

Pupils from primary and secondary schools around Perth and Kinross took part in their annual County Sports events this week.

The primary athletics finals and P7 relay championships were held on Tuesday at the George Duncan Arena at Perth Grammar School.

The secondary athletics finals took place at the same venue the following day.

The Primary County Sports event is the culmination of school cluster qualifying events for more than 1,000 P6 and P7 pupils.

While the relay championships involve P7 pupil teams, all from schools across the local area. Secondary athletes are entered on behalf of their schools.

Winners of each qualifying event will compete for the opportunity to be Perth and Kinross County Champion in their particular sport.

Pictures

All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Luke Watkins (Perth Grammar) during the high jump.
Callum Newton (Kinross High) during the high jump.
Ben Brown (St Johns RC High School) during the Javelin.<img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-full wp-image-4496803" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku.jpg" alt="" width="1440" height="960" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku.jpg 1440w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-270x180.jpg 270w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-846x564.jpg 846w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-768x512.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-558x372.jpg 558w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-126x84.jpg 126w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/06/SMac_County_School_Sports_Perth_51676482-1l6uwxtku-72x48.jpg 72w" sizes="(max-width: 1440px) 100vw, 1440px" />Finlay Rutherford (Kinross High) during the javelin.
Group B girls 800m.
Koby Finnie (Perth High) among the runners in the 100m.
Luke Watkins (Perth Grammar) during the long jump.
Group B girls during the 100m.
Charlie Milne (Bertha Park High School) during the long jump.
Favour Sunday (Perth Academy) during the discus.
Thomas Mcenroe (5th year Perth High School) during group the long jump.
The girls 100m.
Duncan Gibson (Breadalbane) during group the long jump.
Girls run the 100m.
Girls run the 800m.

