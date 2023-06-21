Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports events

Pupils from primary and secondary schools around Perth and Kinross took part in their annual County Sports events this week.

The primary athletics finals and P7 relay championships were held on Tuesday at the George Duncan Arena at Perth Grammar School.

The secondary athletics finals took place at the same venue the following day.

The Primary County Sports event is the culmination of school cluster qualifying events for more than 1,000 P6 and P7 pupils.

While the relay championships involve P7 pupil teams, all from schools across the local area. Secondary athletes are entered on behalf of their schools.

Winners of each qualifying event will compete for the opportunity to be Perth and Kinross County Champion in their particular sport.

Pictures

All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.