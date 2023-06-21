Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal

Patrick has returned to Glebe Park after cutting short a spell at Brechin last year due to 'personal reasons.'

By Ewan Smith
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.

Brechin City have announced the return of popular midfielder Seth Patrick on a two-year deal.

Patrick, 23, has re-joined City as they bid to defend their Highland League title and claim a spot in the SPFL.

The former Zimbabwe under-23 star was a popular figure during his previous spell at City – which saw him score once in 23 games.

He curtailed his stay last year due to ‘personal reasons’ as he headed back to England.

Seth Patrick has returned to Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.

But at the time of his departure, Patrick stated: ‘Brechin City will always have a place in my heart.’

The 6ft 2 star is now back at Glebe Park in a move that is sure to excite City fans.

“I am delighted to welcome Seth back to the club,” Brechin boss Andy Kirk told the club’s website.

“Having been with us previously, he has experience of the Highland League, knows the club and was a favourite with the supporters.

“With his individual ability and attitude, Seth will add more energy and strength to the midfield area.”

Patrick could be in line for a quick debut with Brechin set to host Arbroath this weekend.

City will welcome their local rivals – who could feature up to nine trialists – at 2.30pm on Saturday.

With tickets priced at £7 and £10, City have launched their new digital ticketing system via Fanbase.

 

