Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal

Brechin City have announced the return of popular midfielder Seth Patrick on a two-year deal.

Patrick, 23, has re-joined City as they bid to defend their Highland League title and claim a spot in the SPFL.

The former Zimbabwe under-23 star was a popular figure during his previous spell at City – which saw him score once in 23 games.

He curtailed his stay last year due to ‘personal reasons’ as he headed back to England.

But at the time of his departure, Patrick stated: ‘Brechin City will always have a place in my heart.’

The 6ft 2 star is now back at Glebe Park in a move that is sure to excite City fans.

“I am delighted to welcome Seth back to the club,” Brechin boss Andy Kirk told the club’s website.

“Having been with us previously, he has experience of the Highland League, knows the club and was a favourite with the supporters.

“With his individual ability and attitude, Seth will add more energy and strength to the midfield area.”

Patrick could be in line for a quick debut with Brechin set to host Arbroath this weekend.

City will welcome their local rivals – who could feature up to nine trialists – at 2.30pm on Saturday.

With tickets priced at £7 and £10, City have launched their new digital ticketing system via Fanbase.