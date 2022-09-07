Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to ‘personal reasons’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City star Seth Patrick has left the Glebe Park side, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder played key roles in City’s opening Highland League games and in their Challenge Cup clashes.

However, Patrick was not in the matchday squad for the 5-0 weekend win at Strathspey.

It has since emerged that the former Northampton Town kid had to return home for “personal reasons”.

And Brechin have confirmed Patrick will not return to the club.

‘Brechin will have a place in my heart’

A statement read: “Seth has played a big part in helping City get off to a great start this season.

“However, he informed the chairman and management team at the weekend that he needed to move back home for personal reasons.

“Whilst we are disappointed to see Seth go, we wish him every success for the future.”

Patrick issued a message for Brechin City fans, wishing the club all the best for the campaign.

“I really enjoyed my time here and Brechin City will always have a place in my heart,” he said.

“I really hope the club can get promoted back into the SPFL. It is with heavy heart that I leave the club.”

Patrick joined the club in January from English non-league side St Ives. He made his debut shortly after in the 4-0 win over Fort William.

He made 23 appearances for Brechin, netting his only goal against Deveronvale last month.

Patrick leaves the club at the top of the Highland league with a 100% record after seven games.

His departure is the third this week, following the exits of former skipper Iain Davidson and Cammie Ross.