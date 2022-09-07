Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to ‘personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to ‘personal reasons’

By Scott Lorimer
September 7 2022, 11.56am Updated: September 7 2022, 12.59pm
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Brechin City star Seth Patrick has left the Glebe Park side, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder played key roles in City’s opening Highland League games and in their Challenge Cup clashes.

However, Patrick was not in the matchday squad for the 5-0 weekend win at Strathspey.

It has since emerged that the former Northampton Town kid had to return home for “personal reasons”.

And Brechin have confirmed Patrick will not return to the club.

‘Brechin will have a place in my heart’

A statement read: “Seth has played a big part in helping City get off to a great start this season.

“However, he informed the chairman and management team at the weekend that he needed to move back home for personal reasons.

“Whilst we are disappointed to see Seth go, we wish him every success for the future.”

Patrick issued a message for Brechin City fans, wishing the club all the best for the campaign.

Seth Patrick in action for Brechin.
“I really enjoyed my time here and Brechin City will always have a place in my heart,” he said.

“I really hope the club can get promoted back into the SPFL. It is with heavy heart that I leave the club.”

Patrick joined the club in January from English non-league side St Ives. He made his debut shortly after in the 4-0 win over Fort William.

He made 23 appearances for Brechin, netting his only goal against Deveronvale last month.

Patrick leaves the club at the top of the Highland league with a 100% record after seven games.

His departure is the third this week, following the exits of former skipper Iain Davidson and Cammie Ross.

