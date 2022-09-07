Fife businesses win contracts for 84-home Aberdour development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business

Fife businesses win contracts for 84-home Aberdour development

By Gavin Harper
September 7 2022, 12.15pm Updated: September 7 2022, 1.01pm
Scott Adamson, of Adamson Doors; senior site manager at Cala Homes Dale Lamont and Thomas Morgan, construction manager at Realm Construction.
Scott Adamson, of Adamson Doors; senior site manager at Cala Homes Dale Lamont and Thomas Morgan, construction manager at Realm Construction.

Several Fife businesses have won contracts thanks to a housebuilder’s latest luxury development.

Cala Homes has commissioned local firms on the Inchcolm Green development in Aberdour.

Cala is delivering 63 four and five-bedroom detached family homes and 21 affordable properties.

Work started earlier this year and the first residents are set to move in later this year.

Fife firms win Cala Homes contracts

Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of Purvis Group, has been contracted to take on all aspects of civil engineering and groundworks on site.

Realm is responsible for carrying out earthworks, drainage, roads, substructures, and hard landscaping including mono-blocking, kerbs and road improvement works.

Thomas Morgan, construction manager at Realm Construction.
Thomas Morgan, construction manager at Realm Construction.

The firm’s construction manager Thomas Morgan said: “This is the first project we have worked on with Cala Homes. We are hoping this will be the start of a long and successful relationship.

“All of our tradesmen are from Fife. They have all expressed their delight and pride in working on the Inchcolm Green project.”

‘Fantastic achievement’ for Fife business

Doors for each of the 84 properties have been supplied by Glenrothes supplier Adamson Doors.

Its managing director Scott Adamson said winning the contract was a “fantastic achievement”.

Scott Adamson of Adamson Doors.
Scott Adamson of Adamson Doors.

He added: “Family is at the heart of this business and Cala understood that. They have been extremely easy to work with as we plan for commencing work on the development.”

Meanwhile, the roughcasting of each building has been carried out by PKS Roofs and Walls of Kinross.

Scot Tile Contracts will have three Fife-based tradesmen work on ceramic tiling of every bathroom and kitchen in development.

Colin Patrick, director at Scot Tile Contracts, said: “This will be the first development Cala has built in Fife for more than 15 years. Naturally we are delighted to be working with them on this project.”

Located a short walk from Aberdour beach, Inchcolm Green enjoys views towards Inchcolm Abbey and Aberdour Obelisk and is close to the railway station and local schools.

Cala Homes is working on its Inchcolm Green development in Aberdour, Fife.
Cala Homes is working on its Inchcolm Green development in Aberdour, Fife.

The creation of 21 affordable homes, including two-bedroom cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes, will help ease a housing shortfall in the area.

Additionally, the new development will result in payments to Aberdour Primary School.

It will also result upgrades to Silversands play equipment and transport projects in the area.

Cala Homes supporting local businesses

Cala Homes senior site manager Dale Lamont said: “The quality of the construction trade suppliers we work with is paramount to each project we are involved in.

“An important element is that we also try to engage with local businesses.

Dale Lamont, Cala Homes senior site manager.
Dale Lamont, Cala Homes senior site manager.

“We are fortunate to have been able to call on a range of Fife-based first class highly-skilled sub-contractors who meet our high standards.

“In doing so we are supporting the local economy and helping support local jobs.”

