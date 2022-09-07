Fife businesses win contracts for 84-home Aberdour development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several Fife businesses have won contracts thanks to a housebuilder’s latest luxury development.

Cala Homes has commissioned local firms on the Inchcolm Green development in Aberdour.

Cala is delivering 63 four and five-bedroom detached family homes and 21 affordable properties.

Work started earlier this year and the first residents are set to move in later this year.

Fife firms win Cala Homes contracts

Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of Purvis Group, has been contracted to take on all aspects of civil engineering and groundworks on site.

Realm is responsible for carrying out earthworks, drainage, roads, substructures, and hard landscaping including mono-blocking, kerbs and road improvement works.

The firm’s construction manager Thomas Morgan said: “This is the first project we have worked on with Cala Homes. We are hoping this will be the start of a long and successful relationship.

“All of our tradesmen are from Fife. They have all expressed their delight and pride in working on the Inchcolm Green project.”

‘Fantastic achievement’ for Fife business

Doors for each of the 84 properties have been supplied by Glenrothes supplier Adamson Doors.

Its managing director Scott Adamson said winning the contract was a “fantastic achievement”.

He added: “Family is at the heart of this business and Cala understood that. They have been extremely easy to work with as we plan for commencing work on the development.”

Meanwhile, the roughcasting of each building has been carried out by PKS Roofs and Walls of Kinross.

Scot Tile Contracts will have three Fife-based tradesmen work on ceramic tiling of every bathroom and kitchen in development.

Colin Patrick, director at Scot Tile Contracts, said: “This will be the first development Cala has built in Fife for more than 15 years. Naturally we are delighted to be working with them on this project.”

Located a short walk from Aberdour beach, Inchcolm Green enjoys views towards Inchcolm Abbey and Aberdour Obelisk and is close to the railway station and local schools.

The creation of 21 affordable homes, including two-bedroom cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes, will help ease a housing shortfall in the area.

Additionally, the new development will result in payments to Aberdour Primary School.

It will also result upgrades to Silversands play equipment and transport projects in the area.

Cala Homes supporting local businesses

Cala Homes senior site manager Dale Lamont said: “The quality of the construction trade suppliers we work with is paramount to each project we are involved in.

“An important element is that we also try to engage with local businesses.

“We are fortunate to have been able to call on a range of Fife-based first class highly-skilled sub-contractors who meet our high standards.

“In doing so we are supporting the local economy and helping support local jobs.”