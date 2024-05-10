S4 Capital sees sales fall by a fifth after warning over advertising slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

S4 Capital sees sales fall by a fifth after warning over advertising slump

By Press Association
Sir Martin Sorrell sounded a warning over advertising slumps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Martin Sorrell sounded a warning over advertising slumps (Aaron Chown/PA)

Digital marketing firm S4 Capital has revealed its sales fell by a fifth after its boss sounded a warning over an advertising slump but said it was cashing in on artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

Shares in the company set up by Sir Martin Sorrell, who founded the world’s largest advertising company WPP, jumped by more than a 10th on Friday morning despite the tentative update.

It reported revenues totalling £210 million for the first three months of the year, down 20% on a reported basis compared with the £262 million generated this time last year.

One of the biggest drags on sales came from its technology services, which dropped by more than 30% year on year.

Executive chairman Sir Martin has been vocal about the challenges facing the wider digital advertising world over the past year, which has put his firm’s finances under pressure.

He emphasised on Friday that the sales slump reflects “volatile global macroeconomic conditions” and “general client caution”, particularly among its technology customers.

The company has worked on campaigns for brands including Google, Meta and BMW through its content division Media.Monks, which Sir Martin said had started to improve in recent months.

S4 Capital axed its workforce by about 13% last year to save costs in the face of a tough market and rising wage bills.

This move was starting to have a beneficial impact on its cost base and profitability, the group said.

Furthermore, the firm revealed it had won new work over the first quarter with brands including Burger King, Panasonic and Santander.

It has also seen a boost from projects involving AI with customers experimenting with the technology, particularly for jobs like copywriting, personalisation and general efficiency.

Sir Martin said: “We continue to develop our larger, scaled relationships with leading enterprise clients and are increasing our focus on margin improvement through greater efficiency, utilisation, billability and pricing.

“In addition to significant new business activity, we continue to capitalise on our prominent AI positioning, developing multiple initial assignments as clients start to experiment with and implement applications.”

Looking forward, S4 Capital said it expects conditions to improve during the second half of the year, but revenues will still be lower than the previous year.