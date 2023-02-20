Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub

By Kieran Webster
February 20 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 20 2023, 7.24am
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Perth pub owner has said rising energy costs is the reason for closing her business.

Helen Ratcliffe, who owns Perth pub The King James with her husband Billy, has seen her bills rise by over £40,000 a year since last April.

The pub owner has revealed she will be handing the lease back to pub operator Greene King, who will look for new tenants.

Helen says her problems “could be stemmed back to covid” when hospitality was forced to shut.

‘Price of electricity has killed us’

She told The Courier: “Covid was a really difficult time for us, it could all be stemmed back to that.

“During that time I actually took on another job because we didn’t know what was going to happen.

Helen pulling a pint. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“However, we thought we were getting back on our feet, I came back here full time.

“Unfortunately, our electricity deal came up for renewal, just as the new higher rates were announced.

“It meant our electricity was going to triple – we couldn’t take out any wages and we were losing money.

“We went from spending £10,200 plus VAT a year on electric to £56,000 plus VAT.

Inside the King James pub. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The electricity has killed us, the price of food has killed us, the price of alcohol has killed us.

“We already had debt from covid, and we didn’t want to end up in more due to this.”

Hiking up prices ‘not a viable route’

The Kinnoull Street pub owner said she put her own prices up as far as she could but was did not want to rip off customers.

She added: “The whole way people go out since covid has changed.

“For us to to rise prices when supermarkets aren’t as much – it’s not a viable route to go.

“It was never really been about money. As long as we had a busy pub we were happy, but it’s become too stressful.

Pub owner felt hiking prices was not a viable route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’d rather go out of the pub while we are still doing ok, than wait six months and end up in a situation where we are in debt.

“We have to think about ourselves and family – it’s heart-breaking.”

Helen and her husband have decided to step away from hospitality and both have full-time jobs lined up.

Pub jobs safe despite potential closure

Despite uncertainty around who will next own the pub, which is famously the site where King James I of Scotland was killed, operator Greene King have confirmed staff will not be losing their jobs.

Helen, who has owned the pub since 2009 said: “Greene King have told me that the staff are safe.

The King James pub. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“If they don’t find another tenant when my lease is up however, the building will have to close.

“Since we announced the closure, we’ve has messages of support, with businesses telling me they’re facing the same.

“It’s been heart warming to know how much people have appreciated how we’ve run our business.

“We haven’t done this on a whim, it’s took a lot to get to this place.”

