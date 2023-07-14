Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as Finn Robson checks in

Ray McKinnon insists ex-Dundee United stars Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar.

Robson became the latest former United youngster to move to Loons on a permanent deal after Hutchinson and Watson completed their moves earlier this summer.

And while the one-time Tannadice trio all still harbour ambitions of making the grade in full-time football, McKinnon believes he can harness their talents in Angus.

“I’ve intentionally signed players, like Finn, Adam and Darren, who have a hunger and desire to make it at full-time level,” said McKinnon.

“I want them to be ambitious. I want them to come here and challenge themselves to get to the level they feel they are capable of.

“With the right attitude and desire to make it then they can succeed.

“The transition from full-time football to part-time football can be challenging.

“But you always want players who have ambitions to kick on.

“You don’t want players who just want the move for the sake of it.

“If, in a year’s time, four or five of my players make the step up to full-time football then we’ll have done something right.

“Everyone benefits from young hungry players who fulfil their potential.

“Forfar enjoy their talents, the club is ultimately more successful and we give them a platform to kick on.”

Ray McKinnon thrilled with Finn Robson move from Dundee United

McKinnon’s capture of Robson ends a four-week pursuit of the midfielder.

Robson impressed during a loan spell at Loons last year as he netted twice in 17 games.

Robson’s ex-United team-mate Darren Watson recently told Courier Sport that Forfar can help him make the step back up.

And McKinnon added: “I’m delighted we got Finn here.

“There have been a lot of talks over the last four weeks and we made it clear we really wanted him at Forfar.

“He’s a very talented player who glides across the pitch very gracefully.

“But he’s also the right type who settled in really well into our squad last year.

🗣 "I tried to come back (from lockdown) the quickest & strongest I could, then I tore a ligament. It was a struggle but got there in the end." 📺 DUTV subscribers can hear from Finn Robson as the 18s prepare to face Dundee tomorrow

“When you are signing young players it’s really important they trust you to do what’s right for their career.

“The game has changed a lot since I played.

“Society and how you deal with players has evolved so hopefully any player who comes to Forfar sees we want the very best for their career.”