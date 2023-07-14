Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as Finn Robson checks in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as Finn Robson checks in

Finn Robson is the third United kid to make a permanent switch to the Station Park club this summer following the arrivals of Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson.

By Ewan Smith
Ray McKinnon insists ex-Dundee United stars Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar.

Robson became the latest former United youngster to move to Loons on a permanent deal after Hutchinson and Watson completed their moves earlier this summer.

And while the one-time Tannadice trio all still harbour ambitions of making the grade in full-time football, McKinnon believes he can harness their talents in Angus.

“I’ve intentionally signed players, like Finn, Adam and Darren, who have a hunger and desire to make it at full-time level,” said McKinnon.

“I want them to be ambitious. I want them to come here and challenge themselves to get to the level they feel they are capable of.

“With the right attitude and desire to make it then they can succeed.

“The transition from full-time football to part-time football can be challenging.

“But you always want players who have ambitions to kick on.

“You don’t want players who just want the move for the sake of it.

“If, in a year’s time, four or five of my players make the step up to full-time football then we’ll have done something right.

“Everyone benefits from young hungry players who fulfil their potential.

“Forfar enjoy their talents, the club is ultimately more successful and we give them a platform to kick on.”

Ray McKinnon thrilled with Finn Robson move from Dundee United

Finn Robson (left) is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS

McKinnon’s capture of Robson ends a four-week pursuit of the midfielder.

Robson impressed during a loan spell at Loons last year as he netted twice in 17 games.

Robson’s ex-United team-mate Darren Watson recently told Courier Sport that Forfar can help him make the step back up.

And McKinnon added: “I’m delighted we got Finn here.

“There have been a lot of talks over the last four weeks and we made it clear we really wanted him at Forfar.

“He’s a very talented player who glides across the pitch very gracefully.

“But he’s also the right type who settled in really well into our squad last year.

“When you are signing young players it’s really important they trust you to do what’s right for their career.

“The game has changed a lot since I played.

“Society and how you deal with players has evolved so hopefully any player who comes to Forfar sees we want the very best for their career.”

