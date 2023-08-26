Unions call for resignation of UHI Perth principal over ‘chaotic’ handling of redundancies

Trade unions have called for the principal of The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Perth to step down over the “chaotic” handling of an ongoing redundancy process at the college.

EIS and Unison members at the institution say they remain “in the dark” nearly four months after the shock announcement of plans to cut 50 job.

UHI Perth announced the job losses on May 19, blaming the cost-of-living crisis and removal of Scottish Government funding.

A number of courses will also be axed as the institution faces a £3 million funding black hole.

The trade unions have now written an open letter urging the principal, Dr Margaret Cook, to resign.

The letter outlines concerns including lack of consultation with staff, the intended closure of the nursery and the financial position of the college.

It says there has been a “lack of transparency and communication” over these key issues.

It comes days after staff expressed an “unprecedented” third vote of no confidence in the senior leadership.

‘Redundancy process at UHI Perth chaotic and poorly managed’

A joint statement by union bosses read: “Throughout these months, the senior leadership of the college have maintained radio silence, repeatedly declining to face their workforce.

“There has been a series of chaotic and poorly managed ‘consultation’ meetings, leading to ever more confusion about management’s direction of travel.

“Requests for clear, accurate and detailed information have been met with a smoke and mirrors approach to accounting for public funds.

“Our members have expressed grave concern about the lack of leadership, direction, and competence of the principal, and those responsible for the current financial position.

“Our members have not caused it, yet are being punished for it.”

Unison steward Jane Edwards said: “Despite our members facing the worst cost of living crisis in recent memory, they have had no pay increase, and have overwhelmingly voted to take industrial action to win a cost of living pay rise.

“Meanwhile, the principal of UHI Perth pocketed a generous pay rise of £8,500, taking her salary up to around £130,000.

“Scottish Government policy stating that high earners in the public sector, those earning £80,000 or more, should have pay increases capped at £800 was ignored.”

The trade unions also urged the Scottish Government to pay more attention to the further education sector.

UHI Perth ‘recognises anxiety among staff during redundancy process’

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “We remain committed to ensuring the financial sustainability of UHI Perth and protecting the student experience.

“The national college sector is facing unprecedented financial pressures and as institutions we must respond to these challenges.

“At UHI Perth we recognise the anxiety and strength of feeling of staff in this period of uncertainty and change, and we will continue to work with our recognised trade unions and staff reps to introduce the necessary changes to ensure the longer-term sustainability of UHI Perth.”