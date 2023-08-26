Unions call for resignation of UHI Perth principal over ‘chaotic’ handling of redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions call for resignation of UHI Perth principal over ‘chaotic’ handling of redundancies

It comes days after staff expressed an 'unprecedented' third vote of no confidence in the senior leadership.

By Poppy Watson
Perth UHI
The college announced plans to cut 50 jobs in May. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Trade unions have called for the principal of The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Perth to step down over the “chaotic” handling of an ongoing redundancy process at the college.

EIS and Unison members at the institution say they remain “in the dark” nearly four months after the shock announcement of plans to cut 50 job.

UHI Perth announced the job losses on May 19, blaming the cost-of-living crisis and removal of Scottish Government funding.

A number of courses will also be axed as the institution faces a £3 million funding black hole.

The trade unions have now written an open letter urging the principal, Dr Margaret Cook, to resign.

Dr Margaret Cook, Principal of Perth College.

The letter outlines concerns including lack of consultation with staff, the intended closure of the nursery and the financial position of the college.

It says there has been a “lack of transparency and communication” over these key issues.

It comes days after staff expressed an “unprecedented” third vote of no confidence in the senior leadership.

‘Redundancy process at UHI Perth chaotic and poorly managed’

A joint statement by union bosses read: “Throughout these months, the senior leadership of the college have maintained radio silence, repeatedly declining to face their workforce.

“There has been a series of chaotic and poorly managed ‘consultation’ meetings, leading to ever more confusion about management’s direction of travel.

“Requests for clear, accurate and detailed information have been met with a smoke and mirrors approach to accounting for public funds.

“Our members have expressed grave concern about the lack of leadership, direction, and competence of the principal, and those responsible for the current financial position.

“Our members have not caused it, yet are being punished for it.”

Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Unison steward Jane Edwards said: “Despite our members facing the worst cost of living crisis in recent memory, they have had no pay increase, and have overwhelmingly voted to take industrial action to win a cost of living pay rise.

“Meanwhile, the principal of UHI Perth pocketed a generous pay rise of £8,500, taking her salary up to around £130,000.

“Scottish Government policy stating that high earners in the public sector, those earning £80,000 or more, should have pay increases capped at £800 was ignored.”

The trade unions also urged the Scottish Government to pay more attention to the further education sector.

UHI Perth ‘recognises anxiety among staff during redundancy process’

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “We remain committed to ensuring the financial sustainability of UHI Perth and protecting the student experience.

“The national college sector is facing unprecedented financial pressures and as institutions we must respond to these challenges.

“At UHI Perth we recognise the anxiety and strength of feeling of staff in this period of uncertainty and change, and we will continue to work with our recognised trade unions and staff reps to introduce the necessary changes to ensure the longer-term sustainability of UHI Perth.”

