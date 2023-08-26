Dundee van hire firm started ‘by accident’ celebrates 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee van hire firm started ‘by accident’ celebrates 30th anniversary

The business has grown to have five staff and has invested £1m in its fleet in recent years.

By Gavin Harper
Alex and Stuart Neillie of Economy Car & Van Hire in Dundee.
Alex and Stuart Neillie of Economy Car & Van Hire in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A van hire business founded “by accident” by two Dundee friends is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Economy Car & Van Hire, on Perrie Street, was set up by Alex Neillie and his business partner Harold Davidson.

Three decades later, the business has five staff and has invested £1 million in its fleet in recent years.

Alex explained how the pair’s need for a van sparked the beginnings of what is now a successful business.

He said: “We had to try and hire a van for something, but we couldn’t find one, so that’s how it all started.

“We’d sold properties and we had a contact in BT and started off with about six or seven ex-BT vans and a couple of cars.

“It was a secondary business for both of us because we had other businesses when we started this. It was run by my sister Janice.”

‘A huge change’

The business was dealt a huge blow when Harold died in 2014 after a battle with prostate cancer, age 67.

His family decided to step away from the business shortly after and Alex’s son Stuart stepped in to take over his share of the business.

At the same time, Alex left his role in financial services and Economy Car and Van Hire became the focus of the family’s attention.

An Economy car and van rental vehicle.
Economy Car and Van Rental Dundee has invested heavily in its fleet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“That was a big change,” Alex said. “We had been mates for a long time, back to the late 1970s.

“Stuart was younger and more enthusiastic. His ideas have really brought the business on.”

Over the years, various family members, from Alex’s father, children and daughter-in-law, have also been involved in some capacity or another.

How Dundee van hire firm dealt with Covid

And there have been challenges, none more than the Covid pandemic.

“It was a worry in the beginning, although we were allowed to still hire out vans,” Alex added.

Alex Neillie of Economy Car &amp; Van Rental in Dundee
Alex Neillie of Economy Car & Van Hire in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We had to cut our cloth because we weren’t sure how it was going to pan out.

“When things came back, van hire was really good. I wouldn’t want to see that again, but we came out of it OK.”

Investing in Economy Car & Van Hire Dundee

Alex said the business has invested more than £1m in its fleet since 2019.

It has brought in 12 new vehicles in the past 12 months, and the firm is committed to replacing each vehicle within a three-year period.

The business plans to invest again with a new minibus early in the new year.

Alex said the whole family takes “great pride” in the business and is committed to its success.

“We’re very proud of our customer service, and we go by our Google Reviews.

“We’re rated 4.9 out of 5 there from over 300 reviews, so that speaks volumes about the work that goes in from everyone.”

Conversation