Opening date for new Perth primary school confirmed as images reveal progress

The opening date of a new primary school in Perth has been revealed.

Riverside Primary School is replacing North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools.

The £16.5 million building is being constructed on the North Muirton site, next to the existing building.

It will be the first Passivhaus primary school building in Scotland.

Pupils will move into Riverside Primary on Tuesday June 13.

It comes after the North Muirton and Balhousie buildings were deemed as being in poor condition.

They have remained in operation while the new school is built.

But the North Muirton nursery was demolished to make way for the newbuild.

Riverside Primary will combine the nursery, primary and an assisted support needs elements of the two schools.

It will accommodate up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms, with a further two for future expansion.

Riverside Primary had been due to open in April but the date was pushed back to June.

What is a Passivhaus building?

Passivhaus buildings are designed and constructed with materials that allow them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption will be reduced by 60% to 80% in the new school, also aided by solar panels on the roof.

Passivhaus structures are more expensive to build – but this is offset by the reduced energy use.

A post on the new school’s Twitter page said: “We are delighted to share Riverside Primary will open on Tuesday June 13.

“Everyone is very excited to bring this fantastic Passivhaus building to life, a first for ⁦Perth and Kinross Council⁩ and first Passivhaus primary in Scotland.”

Perthshire MSP John Swinney tweeted to say it was “fantastic news”.

He added: “Such an exciting future lies ahead (for) Riverside Primary.”