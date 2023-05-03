Opening date for new Perth primary school confirmed as images reveal progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date for new Perth primary school confirmed as images reveal progress

Riverside Primary School is replacing North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools.

By Poppy Watson
The primary school is the first of its kind in Scotland. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The opening date of a new primary school in Perth has been revealed.

The £16.5 million building is being constructed on the North Muirton site, next to the existing building.

It will be the first Passivhaus primary school building in Scotland.

Pupils will move into Riverside Primary on Tuesday June 13.

Riverside Primary School is nearing completion. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
It has cost £16.5 million to build. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

It comes after the North Muirton and Balhousie buildings were deemed as being in poor condition.

They have remained in operation while the new school is built.

But the North Muirton nursery was demolished to make way for the newbuild.

Riverside Primary will combine the nursery, primary and an assisted support needs elements of the two schools.

It will accommodate up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms, with a further two for future expansion.

Riverside Primary had been due to open in April but the date was pushed back to June.

What is a Passivhaus building?

Passivhaus buildings are designed and constructed with materials that allow them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption will be reduced by 60% to 80% in the new school, also aided by solar panels on the roof.

Passivhaus structures are more expensive to build – but this is offset by the reduced energy use.

The school features an outdoor ‘trail’. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
Pupils will move into the school next month. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A post on the new school’s Twitter page said: “We are delighted to share Riverside Primary will open on Tuesday June 13.

“Everyone is very excited to bring this fantastic Passivhaus building to life, a first for ⁦Perth and Kinross Council⁩ and first Passivhaus primary in Scotland.”

Perthshire MSP John Swinney tweeted to say it was “fantastic news”.

He added: “Such an exciting future lies ahead (for) Riverside Primary.”

