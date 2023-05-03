5 of the best bargain properties in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

We’re fortunate to live in an area where you can still buy good value housing.

Yes, if you want to live in the heart of St Andrews, Broughty Ferry or Dunkeld you’re going to have to pay through the nose.

But there are plenty of locations where you can get a nice house or flat in a good neighbourhood for sensible money.

Here are our top five bargain properties in Tayside and Fife.

Forfar

Forfar is a pleasant town within easy commuting distance of Dundee and Aberdeen.

This pretty, traditional stone-built cottage is on East Sunnyside. Forfar town centre and Forfar Loch are both within easy walking distance.

The one-bedroom cottage could do with a little bit of modernising but is in good condition, with gas central heating and double glazing. There’s off street parking and it has its own garden.

It’s on sale with Connelly & Yeoman for o/o £75,000.

Dundee

City centre living doesn’t come much cheaper. This one bedroom flat on St Andrews Street is in the very heart of Dundee City Centre yet is on sale for just £42,000.

It has one bedroom, a shower room and an open plan living/kitchen. Room sizes are small but for this location and price it’s an absolute bargain.

Located on the top floor it’s well above the hustle and bustle of the street below.

It’s a perfect small home, rental property or city centre bolthole for frequent business travellers to Dundee.

Remax are marketing it for o/o £42,000.

Fife

This two bedroom semi-detached cottage sits up a farm track near Upper Largo.

Surrounded by countryside, it has a very rural feel. The East Neuk and its beaches are a short drive away, making it ideal for a holiday let. Indeed, the suntrap rear garden enjoys excellent views out to sea.

Valued at £135,000 it’s offered with a healthy discount to the home report.

The neighbouring cottage is on sale too, meaning a buyer could potentially purchase them both and knock them together to create a single, fantastic country home.

Lahill Mains, Leven is on sale with Springbok Properties for o/o £110,000.

Perth

This semi-detached house has a superb location on the outskirts of Perth city centre.

Spread over two levels it has a lounge, dining kitchen and shower room on the ground floor. On the upper levels are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is a large rear garden.

The house does require full renovation. And it doesn’t have a driveway, meaning parking could be an issue.

But it’s a lot of property in a great spot for a bargain price.

44 Dundee Road, Perth is on sale with Clyde Property for o/o £75,000.

Brechin

In many towns you can’t even buy a studio flat for £65,000. Yet in Brechin you can have a two bedroom stone-built house.

This end terraced home on Scott Street has plenty of space. There’s a lounge with dining area, kitchen, shower room and two bedrooms. It also has a sheltered courtyard garden.

11c Scott Street, Brechin is on sale on sale with Shiells Law for o/o £65,000.