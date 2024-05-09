Aberfeldy Post Office re-launch in new location with longer opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy Post Office re-launch in new location with longer opening hours

Aberfeldy locals had feared they might lost their post office

By Morag Lindsay
Aberfeldy post master Seenithamby Sujeevan standing next to his post office counter
Aberfeldy post master Seenithamby Sujeevan has moved the post office counter to his other shop. Image: Supplied.

The transfer of Aberfeldy post office is now complete, ending months of speculation about its future.

The counter has moved from its old base in Dunkeld Street to its current location in the Premier Store on Bank Street.

And it is now back open for business following a three-week closure while the shift was carried out.

Postmaster Seenithamby Sujeevan said the move would allow him to open for longer – and provide a more reliable service.

And it’s hoped the re-launch will end fears that the town might be about to lose its post office altogether.

Aberfeldy Premier store exterior
The new location for Aberfeldy post office. Image: Supplied

“Locals have said how much they appreciate having the service back,” he said.

“And they like its new location and the extended hours of opening it offers.

“Locating it within the Premier Store will make staffing easier and will help us to provide customers with a better service.”

Aberfeldy Post Office move was team effort

The new Post Office counter is open to the public seven days a week from 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

The move had to be agreed with Post Office bosses.

They consulted local people before giving their blessing in March.

Aberfeldy community council and politicians also weighed in on the branch’s importance to the town.

The nearest alternative post office is at Strathtay, five miles away.

But its future is also uncertain after it was put up for sale last year.

John Duff standing next to red post box outside Aberfeldy post office
John Duff was among those who campaigned to keep Aberfeldy post office in the town. Image: Scottish Conservatives.

The next closest branch is in Ballinluig, nine miles away.

And since Aberfeldy no longer has any bank branches, many people depend on the post office to access their accounts.

Local councillor John Duff said the move had been a team effort.

He helped to secure funding for the Aberfeldy transfer from the Post Office.

Business support organisation Growbiz also provided assistance in accessing other funds which helped to cover some of the costs of relocating.

Mr Duff said: “The retention of our local Post Office service was vital for local residents and businesses, and I am very grateful to Mr Seenithamby Sujeevan for undertaking this move largely at his own expense.

“As the town no longer has a bank, the services provided by this post office are crucial to the town’s economy.”

