Aberfeldy Post Office re-launch in new location with longer opening hours

The transfer of Aberfeldy post office is now complete, ending months of speculation about its future.

The counter has moved from its old base in Dunkeld Street to its current location in the Premier Store on Bank Street.

And it is now back open for business following a three-week closure while the shift was carried out.

Postmaster Seenithamby Sujeevan said the move would allow him to open for longer – and provide a more reliable service.

And it’s hoped the re-launch will end fears that the town might be about to lose its post office altogether.

“Locals have said how much they appreciate having the service back,” he said.

“And they like its new location and the extended hours of opening it offers.

“Locating it within the Premier Store will make staffing easier and will help us to provide customers with a better service.”

Aberfeldy Post Office move was team effort

The new Post Office counter is open to the public seven days a week from 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

The move had to be agreed with Post Office bosses.

They consulted local people before giving their blessing in March.

Aberfeldy community council and politicians also weighed in on the branch’s importance to the town.

The nearest alternative post office is at Strathtay, five miles away.

But its future is also uncertain after it was put up for sale last year.

The next closest branch is in Ballinluig, nine miles away.

And since Aberfeldy no longer has any bank branches, many people depend on the post office to access their accounts.

Local councillor John Duff said the move had been a team effort.

He helped to secure funding for the Aberfeldy transfer from the Post Office.

Business support organisation Growbiz also provided assistance in accessing other funds which helped to cover some of the costs of relocating.

Mr Duff said: “The retention of our local Post Office service was vital for local residents and businesses, and I am very grateful to Mr Seenithamby Sujeevan for undertaking this move largely at his own expense.

“As the town no longer has a bank, the services provided by this post office are crucial to the town’s economy.”