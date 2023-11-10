Fears for future of Aberfeldy Post Office as shop move plans emerge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fears for future of Aberfeldy Post Office as shop move plans emerge

Locals say the loss of the post office would be a major blow to Aberfeldy after all the town's bank branches closed

By Morag Lindsay
Aberfeldy Premier convenience store with post office sign and post boxes outside.
Aberfeldy Post Office could move - or close. Image: Google Street View.

Aberfeldy locals are raising the alarm over the future of the town’s post office amid plans to close the shop where it’s currently based.

The shopkeeper who runs the service has said he wants to move it to his other premises in the town.

But it’s not clear whether he will be given permission.

And that’s led to concerns that Aberfeldy may lose its post office altogether.

The town has already seen all of its bank branches close.

Community leaders say the loss of post office banking services would be a massive blow.

The nearest alternative Post Office branch could be nine miles away from Aberfeldy, in Ballinluig.

Post Office sign
The Post Office provides vital banking services to the town

Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements said his group was hoping to hold talks with the postmaster as soon as possible.

“Up to now people haven’t made too much of all the bank closures because the post office has always been there as a back stop,” he said.

“It’s maybe not ideal. But if it’s not there at all, it would be a problem.”

The post office counter is currently based in a convenience store on Dunkeld Street.

However, Mr Clements said his understanding was that the shopkeeper, Sujeevan Seenithamby, wants to consolidate his business in his other premises on Bank Street.

He is keen to continue the Aberfeldy post office there. But the move has yet to be agreed with Post Office bosses.

Exterior of Breadalbane Stores in Aberfeldy, where post office counter services could be moving
The post office could be on the move to Bank Street. Image: Google Street View

There have also been complaints from Aberfeldy residents about unexpected closures at the existing post office in recent months.

Post office ‘absolutely critical’ to Aberfeldy

A Post Office spokesperson said it was business as usual in Aberfeldy at present.

In a statement, they said: “We have not received a resignation from the Postmaster at Aberfeldy.

“The branch had been closed this week for a couple of days due to repair work following a recent flood at the premises during the bad weather. The branch is now open again.”

The statement went on: “The Postmaster has asked us about the possibility of him relocating the Post Office within the community and we are looking into that feasibility.

“Any move would be subject to consultation. The branch remains open at its current location for the time being.”

Perthshire Conservatives say they have written to Post Office seeking clarification on whether the move will be permitted.

Murdo Fraser MSP
Murdo Fraser MSP says Aberfeldy post office must be retained.

They say their understanding is that the shopkeeper is finding it financially difficult to keep two businesses open at the same time.

Murdo Fraser MSP said: "Understandably, there is lots of concern from local residents
about this issue.

"The nearest alternative for local residents if the post office facilities close in Aberfeldy
would be to use the one at Strathtay Post Office. But its premises are currently up for sale.

“Otherwise, they could travel to Ballinluig to use the post office there but that is nine miles away.”

Highland ward councillor John Duff said: "The retention of a Post Office in Aberfeldy is
absolutely critical to the infrastructure of the town.

“I welcome the shopkeeper’s desire to continue to operate a Post Office counter from his other shop in Bank Street.”

The Courier has approached Mr Seenithamby for comment.

