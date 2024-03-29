Aberfeldy Post Office branch moving, ending closure fears

Post Office bosses have confirmed a new location for the branch in Aberfeldy, ending months of speculation in the town.

The Aberfeldy post office will move to a new location, inside the Premier convenience store on Bank Street.

It’s due to open on Thursday April 25.

The existing branch, at the Keystore shop, on Dunkeld Street, will close on Monday April 8.

Customers will be encouraged to use the nearest alternative branch, five miles away at Strathtay, during the changeover period.

Locals had feared Aberfeldy might lose its post office altogether when the plans first emerged last autumn.

The postmaster, Sujeevan Seenithamby, wanted to close his shop on Dunkeld Street and move the service to his other premises on Bank Street.

But it was not clear that the Post Office would sanction the shift.

The company held a consultation in Aberfeldy to ask what people wanted from their post office.

And the result is next month’s move.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Our postmaster firmly believes that the move will help to secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.

“The same range of products and services will be available.”

Opening hours will also remain the same, from Monday to Sunday, 8am – 7pm.

Post office vital to communities like Aberfeldy

The move highlighted the scarcity of banking services in Highland Perthshire.

Many locals depend on the post office for banking now all of Aberfeldy’s bank branches have closed.

There were also concerns about the long-term future of Strathtay Post Office after it was put up for sale last summer.

The next closest branch is at Ballinluig, nine miles away.

The move has been welcomed by Perthshire North MSP John Swinney.

He said: “I am pleased that, after a period of consultation, the future of the Post Office in Aberfeldy has been secured.

“It is my hope that this announcement will ensure the long-term future of this essential service in Aberfeldy.

“Post Offices are a vital part of the local community, and this is especially the case in rural towns and villages,” Mr Swinney added.

“To that end, I am sure that my constituents will welcome this news.”