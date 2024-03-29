Aberfeldy Post Office branch moving, ending closure fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy Post Office branch moving, ending closure fears

Post Office bosses have confirmed the shift after Aberfeldy residents complained the town had already lost all of its banks

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of Premier convenience store in Aberfeldy
The new Aberfeldy post office location. Image: Google Maps.

Post Office bosses have confirmed a new location for the branch in Aberfeldy, ending months of speculation in the town.

The Aberfeldy post office will move to a new location, inside the Premier convenience store on Bank Street.

It’s due to open on Thursday April 25.

The existing branch, at the Keystore shop, on Dunkeld Street, will close on Monday April 8.

Customers will be encouraged to use the nearest alternative branch, five miles away at Strathtay, during the changeover period.

Aberfeldy Premier convenience store with post office sign and post boxes outside.
Aberfeldy Post Office has been based in the Keystore until now. Image: Google Maps.

Locals had feared Aberfeldy might lose its post office altogether when the plans first emerged last autumn.

The postmaster, Sujeevan Seenithamby, wanted to close his shop on Dunkeld Street and move the service to his other premises on Bank Street.

But it was not clear that the Post Office would sanction the shift.

The company held a consultation in Aberfeldy to ask what people wanted from their post office.

And the result is next month’s move.

Post Office
The Post Office quizzed locals on the move.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Our postmaster firmly believes that the move will help to secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.

“The same range of products and services will be available.”

Opening hours will also remain the same, from Monday to Sunday, 8am – 7pm.

Post office vital to communities like Aberfeldy

The move highlighted the scarcity of banking services in Highland Perthshire.

Aberfeldy with surrounding mountains and forests.
Aberfeldy’s nearest alternative services are some miles away. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Many locals depend on the post office for banking now all of Aberfeldy’s bank branches have closed.

There were also concerns about the long-term future of Strathtay Post Office after it was put up for sale last summer.

The next closest branch is at Ballinluig, nine miles away.

The move has been welcomed by Perthshire North MSP John Swinney.

John Swinney MSP talking to elderly lady in crowd of people outside RBS branch in Aberfeldy
John Swinney MSP during protests against the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Aberfeldy in 2018.

He said: “I am pleased that, after a period of consultation, the future of the Post Office in Aberfeldy has been secured.

“It is my hope that this announcement will ensure the long-term future of this essential service in Aberfeldy.

“Post Offices are a vital part of the local community, and this is especially the case in rural towns and villages,” Mr Swinney added.

“To that end, I am sure that my constituents will welcome this news.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach is in the running for several awards. Image: Stagecoach
Stagecoach in running to be voted 'best bus service' in Scotland
A map showing the diversion route.
Perthshire drivers face 54-MILE diversion due to roadworks
Left to right: Adam Richman, Jim Williamson and Kevin Morrison in Murrays Bakers, Perth.
Perth bakery to feature on Man vs Food star Adam Richman's new show
Gary Moore appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stagecoach cuts in Perthshire come amid 29% increase in bus usage across Scotland
4
Sol Heary appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee speeder caught with cannabis stash after 'dangerous' run through rural Perthshire
Murray McDowell, arms folded, outside Rodney Pavilion, Perth
Perth former footballer gathering support for bid to reopen Rodney Pavilion gym
Fraser Bruce smiling next to Michael Portillo in Perth's Old Ship Inn
Perth pub-goers serenade Michael Portillo in scenes for new TV show
Egyptian sarcophagus film prop in new Perth Museum
I've been inside the new Perth Museum - here's what I think
9
A tent seen on the crime scene.
Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker as ambulance…

Conversation