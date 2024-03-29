JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St Johnstone v Dundee clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St Johnstone v Dundee clashes

All four clubs have huge amounts to play for in this weekend's fixtures.

Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

Fan power can work both for and against teams.

And at Tannadice and McDiarmid Park this weekend it could be crucial to the outcome of two huge games.

United and Raith fans can help carry their players over the line or they can force them into their shells.

Rovers’ complaints over lack of tickets continues the mind games brewing between the clubs – and their supporters have been energised by the club firmly fighting their corner.

Raith Rovers fans at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS

Arabs on the other hand are frustrated by United shipping early goals and indifferent form but, with tension at Tannadice as tight as the cables on the Queensferry crossing, supporters cutting the team some slack could go a long way to calming nerves on the pitch.

Fans pay hard-earned money and support the team in big numbers, but the Raith game is a time to cheer, not jeer.

This is a must-win match for United and the supporters’ attitude can play a huge part in ensuring the players perform on the day.

The backing of Dundee United fans against Raith could be priceless. Image: SNS

On this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast with Sean Hamilton and Lee Wilkie, the former United and Dundee defender admitted crowd reaction CAN get to players.

And while frustration is understandable, this is already a high-stakes fixture without anger from the stands piling extra pressure on players on the pitch.

It can be hard to suppress exasperation, but giving players leeway on mistakes may prove more beneficial than screaming criticism at them in a game where mistakes are likely – and potentially disastrous.

Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Tony Docherty want Dundee’s travelling support to make themselves heard at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants Dee fans to be their 12th man at St Johnstone.

The game is crucial for both clubs.

With a new American owner in the wings, Saints are desperate to maintain their Premiership status.

Dundee, having exceeded early season hopes of simple survival, are ambitiously aiming for a top six place come the split, and the often hard-to-please Dens diehards have been tremendous backers in that quest all season.

Both Craig Levein and Tony Docherty will already be planning for next season and the finishing positions of both clubs will play a major part in the quality of player they can attract.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Saints in the Premiership next season is a much easier sell to potential new signings than the Championship, so avoiding a play-off place, where it’ll be a battle against ambitious Championship hopefuls is critical.

Dundee will wave goodbye to ten loan signings at this season’s end and will hope to recruit as well as they’ve done for the next campaign.

A top six finish would make that job easier, with agents and players taking notice of a club firmly on the up and with positive hopes about their new stadium.

Everyone remembers players who got teams relegated and players who were successful.

For reputations and career prospects, it’s much better to be in that latter group.

