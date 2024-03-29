JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St Johnstone v Dundee clashes

Fan power can work both for and against teams.

And at Tannadice and McDiarmid Park this weekend it could be crucial to the outcome of two huge games.

United and Raith fans can help carry their players over the line or they can force them into their shells.

Rovers’ complaints over lack of tickets continues the mind games brewing between the clubs – and their supporters have been energised by the club firmly fighting their corner.

Arabs on the other hand are frustrated by United shipping early goals and indifferent form but, with tension at Tannadice as tight as the cables on the Queensferry crossing, supporters cutting the team some slack could go a long way to calming nerves on the pitch.

Fans pay hard-earned money and support the team in big numbers, but the Raith game is a time to cheer, not jeer.

This is a must-win match for United and the supporters’ attitude can play a huge part in ensuring the players perform on the day.

On this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast with Sean Hamilton and Lee Wilkie, the former United and Dundee defender admitted crowd reaction CAN get to players.

And while frustration is understandable, this is already a high-stakes fixture without anger from the stands piling extra pressure on players on the pitch.

It can be hard to suppress exasperation, but giving players leeway on mistakes may prove more beneficial than screaming criticism at them in a game where mistakes are likely – and potentially disastrous.

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants Dee fans to be their 12th man at St Johnstone.

The game is crucial for both clubs.

With a new American owner in the wings, Saints are desperate to maintain their Premiership status.

Dundee, having exceeded early season hopes of simple survival, are ambitiously aiming for a top six place come the split, and the often hard-to-please Dens diehards have been tremendous backers in that quest all season.

Both Craig Levein and Tony Docherty will already be planning for next season and the finishing positions of both clubs will play a major part in the quality of player they can attract.

Saints in the Premiership next season is a much easier sell to potential new signings than the Championship, so avoiding a play-off place, where it’ll be a battle against ambitious Championship hopefuls is critical.

Dundee will wave goodbye to ten loan signings at this season’s end and will hope to recruit as well as they’ve done for the next campaign.

A top six finish would make that job easier, with agents and players taking notice of a club firmly on the up and with positive hopes about their new stadium.

Everyone remembers players who got teams relegated and players who were successful.

For reputations and career prospects, it’s much better to be in that latter group.