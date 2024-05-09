Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court

A pilot scheme aimed at resolving domestic abuse cases early – and sparing victims the ordeal of giving evidence – has been rolled out to Perth Sheriff Court.

The initiative has so far proved successful at courts in Dundee, Hamilton, Paisley and Glasgow, with a marked reduction in the amount of witnesses having to attend trials.

A recent report showed that at least 250 summary trials were averted because an early resolution was reached.

The scheme involves earlier engagement between prosecutors and lawyers, as well prompt evidence disclosure and early case management.

At Perth, domestic abuse complaints account for a quarter of all summary cases.

Aims to ‘encourage engagement’

Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC has now issued a practice notice to extend the summary case management (SCM) scheme to the Fair City.

It will apply to call domestic abuse cases from May 13.

Sheriff Wade said: “The primary objective is to secure far earlier resolution of summary cases, providing certainty for victims, witnesses and the accused.

“Proactive judicial case management, together with early disclosure of evidence, will encourage engagement between the Crown and the defence at the first opportunity.”

She added: “By reducing the number of cases set down for trial unnecessarily, as well as the volume of late guilty pleas and decisions to discontinue proceedings, we can deliver more efficient and cost effective summary justice to all court users.”

Call for improved understanding

In 2022/23, just over 600 cases involving domestic abuse called at Perth’s intermediate diet – pre-trial – court.

Only 52 went to trial.

The pilot has been credited for early resolutions in 250 cases at the participating sheriff courts.

Prosecutors also saw a 25% reduction in the first citation of civilian witnesses in domestic abuse cases.

The number of police witnesses needed also fell by around a third.

The scheme builds on research by principal prosecutor fiscal depute Dr Emma Forbes who interviewed victims of male violence about their experiences of Scotland’s criminal justice system.

In 2022, she called for improved understanding of what victims go through before, during and after court proceedings.

“When woman are giving evidence, there is a lot of trauma in the way that they are questioned and spoken to in court that could be mitigated,” she said.

The scheme has been backed by victims advocacy and support agency ASSIST.

