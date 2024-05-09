Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court

The initiative has so far resulted in a marked reduction in the amount of witnesses having to attend for trials.

By Jamie Buchan
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

A pilot scheme aimed at resolving domestic abuse cases early – and sparing victims the ordeal of giving evidence – has been rolled out to Perth Sheriff Court.

The initiative has so far proved successful at courts in Dundee, Hamilton, Paisley and Glasgow, with a marked reduction in the amount of witnesses having to attend trials.

A recent report showed that at least 250 summary trials were averted because an early resolution was reached.

The scheme involves earlier engagement between prosecutors and lawyers, as well prompt evidence disclosure and early case management.

At Perth, domestic abuse complaints account for a quarter of all summary cases.

Aims to ‘encourage engagement’

Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC has now issued a practice notice to extend the summary case management (SCM) scheme to the Fair City.

It will apply to call domestic abuse cases from May 13.

Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade. Image: Scottish Courts

Sheriff Wade said: “The primary objective is to secure far earlier resolution of summary cases, providing certainty for victims, witnesses and the accused.

“Proactive judicial case management, together with early disclosure of evidence, will encourage engagement between the Crown and the defence at the first opportunity.”

She added: “By reducing the number of cases set down for trial unnecessarily, as well as the volume of late guilty pleas and decisions to discontinue proceedings, we can deliver more efficient and cost effective summary justice to all court users.”

Call for improved understanding

In 2022/23, just over 600 cases involving domestic abuse called at Perth’s intermediate diet – pre-trial – court.

Only 52 went to trial.

The pilot has been credited for early resolutions in 250 cases at the participating sheriff courts.

Prosecutors also saw a 25% reduction in the first citation of civilian witnesses in domestic abuse cases.

The number of police witnesses needed also fell by around a third.

The scheme builds on research by principal prosecutor fiscal depute Dr Emma Forbes who interviewed victims of male violence about their experiences of Scotland’s criminal justice system.

In 2022, she called for improved understanding of what victims go through before, during and after court proceedings.

“When woman are giving evidence, there is a lot of trauma in the way that they are questioned and spoken to in court that could be mitigated,” she said.

The scheme has been backed by victims advocacy and support agency ASSIST.

