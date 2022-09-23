Dundee pilot scheme will better support domestic abuse victims on their ‘journey to justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee pilot scheme will better support domestic abuse victims on their ‘journey to justice’

By Jamie Buchan
September 23 2022, 2.13pm
Prosecutor Dr Emma Forbes whose research has helped shape the Crown Office's new domestic abuse strategy
Prosecutor Dr Emma Forbes whose research has helped shape the Crown Office's new domestic abuse strategy

An innovative scheme aimed at lessening trauma for victims of domestic abuse has been launched at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office has put in place a range of measures to improve the often distressing experience for mainly female victims as criminal charges are brought against their partners or exes.

The pilot scheme will focus on better connections between prosecutors and complainers.

It builds on research by principal prosecutor fiscal depute Dr Emma Forbes who interviewed victims of male violence about their experiences of Scotland’s criminal justice system.

She earlier this year called for improved understanding of what victims go through before, during and after court proceedings.

“When woman are giving evidence, there is a lot of trauma in the way that they are questioned and spoken to in court that could be mitigated,” she said.

The scheme has been backed by victims advocacy and support agency ASSIST.

Increase confidence of victims

The new service got underway at Dundee, Hamilton and Paisley sheriff courts this week.

The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC

Announcing the scheme, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain said: “We recognise the justice process can be overwhelming for victims of crime.

“Prosecutors do not underestimate the strain that navigating the complexities of the system can add to the experience of being a victim of crime.

“The pilot looks at what we offer to address the concerns of many victims, to ensure we are meeting their needs by offering earlier, more direct and proactive communications with a prosecutor.”

She added: “We are determined to increase the confidence of victims in the criminal justice system.”

‘Complex and confusing’

As part of the new scheme, victims will be offered telephone contact with a prosecutor at an early stage of the domestic abuse case.

In some cases, an additional in-person meeting will be offered ahead of any trial.

The aim is to help engage victims in the sometimes complicated prosecution process and give clear explanations about developments.

The pilot is underway at Dundee Sheriff Court

Victims will also be signposted to extra support.

Fiona McMullen, operations manager of ASSIST, welcomed the strategy.

“The journey to justice can be complex and confusing for victims in domestic abuse cases,” she said.

“Victims have told us that contact with a procurator fiscal depute can help them to feel listened to and included.”

The work is part of a wider pilot scheme which seeks to reduce the number of unnecessary hearings at summary level.

