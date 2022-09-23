Dundee pilot scheme will better support domestic abuse victims on their ‘journey to justice’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An innovative scheme aimed at lessening trauma for victims of domestic abuse has been launched at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office has put in place a range of measures to improve the often distressing experience for mainly female victims as criminal charges are brought against their partners or exes.

The pilot scheme will focus on better connections between prosecutors and complainers.

It builds on research by principal prosecutor fiscal depute Dr Emma Forbes who interviewed victims of male violence about their experiences of Scotland’s criminal justice system.

She earlier this year called for improved understanding of what victims go through before, during and after court proceedings.

“When woman are giving evidence, there is a lot of trauma in the way that they are questioned and spoken to in court that could be mitigated,” she said.

The scheme has been backed by victims advocacy and support agency ASSIST.

Increase confidence of victims

The new service got underway at Dundee, Hamilton and Paisley sheriff courts this week.

Announcing the scheme, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain said: “We recognise the justice process can be overwhelming for victims of crime.

“Prosecutors do not underestimate the strain that navigating the complexities of the system can add to the experience of being a victim of crime.

“The pilot looks at what we offer to address the concerns of many victims, to ensure we are meeting their needs by offering earlier, more direct and proactive communications with a prosecutor.”

She added: “We are determined to increase the confidence of victims in the criminal justice system.”

‘Complex and confusing’

As part of the new scheme, victims will be offered telephone contact with a prosecutor at an early stage of the domestic abuse case.

In some cases, an additional in-person meeting will be offered ahead of any trial.

The aim is to help engage victims in the sometimes complicated prosecution process and give clear explanations about developments.

Victims will also be signposted to extra support.

Fiona McMullen, operations manager of ASSIST, welcomed the strategy.

“The journey to justice can be complex and confusing for victims in domestic abuse cases,” she said.

“Victims have told us that contact with a procurator fiscal depute can help them to feel listened to and included.”

The work is part of a wider pilot scheme which seeks to reduce the number of unnecessary hearings at summary level.