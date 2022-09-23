Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the Fife woman making pitch for Number 10 in Channel 4 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the Fife woman making pitch for Number 10 in Channel 4 show

By Alasdair Clark
September 23 2022, 2.14pm Updated: September 23 2022, 2.20pm
Kelly Given, 25, will appear on the new show. Image: Channel 4.Make Me Prime Minister
Kelly Given, 25, will appear on the new show. Image: Channel 4.

A woman from Fife is taking part in a new Channel 4 series to find out if she has what it takes to be prime minister.

Kelly Given, who lives in Edinburgh but hails from Burntisland, is one of 12 candidates making their pitch for the job.

The candidates will be put through their paces on the campaign trail by political heavyweights Alastair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

The judges will set them a number of prime ministerial tasks designed to find out who should be crowned as Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

Kelly will be joined on the show by candidates including Jackie Weaver, the local government officer who shot to fame during an unruly local parish council meeting that went viral.

Who is Kelly Given?

Kelly, who went to Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy, works in Edinburgh as an equality and diversity inclusion officer.

The 25-year-old, who has autism and ADHD, campaigns for disability rights and was recently named on the Disability 100 power list.

Describing her political leanings as “very much to the left”, Kelly told the show she has been a member of the SNP since she was 17.

She formerly worked for Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

former home secretary Priti Patel
Kelly is no fan of former home secretary Priti Patel

She said: “I believe Scottish independence is the best and only viable vehicle for change in Scotland.”

Naming her political hero as US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kelly says former home secretary Priti Patel would be her “political villain”.

She said: “She shouldn’t be anywhere near power.”

Kelly says she become interested in politics aged 16.

She told the show: “I was actually getting ready to go to university to study fashion – that’s my other love, I love fashion. But it didn’t really inspire me that much.

Kelly taking part in one of the tasks

“I’m very ambitious and tenacious, and it didn’t really do anything for me. And my mum got really into the Scottish independence referendum, and one night she took me to see a debate, and I found it absolutely fascinating – it really got my brain going.

“And from there, that was it – I’ve never looked back. That was eight years ago.”

What would Kelly do if she was prime minister?

Kelly has set out her priorities if she was given the chance to occupy Number 10.

Asked what law she would pass first, she said: “I would love to see something about neurodivergent inclusion.

“That would benefit the whole of society, it’s not just about including neurodivergent people.

Alastair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi will judge the candidates

 

“Making the world kinder for neurodivergent people also makes the world kinder for everybody else.

“One of the things I’ve noticed about Britain is that being miserable just has us all in a choke-hold. Nobody does anything about it. We don’t have to live like this.

“We could choose something better.”

Make Me Prime Minister airs Tuesday September 27 at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The Yu Zhu Feng unloading her cargo of 18,000 tonnes of soya from Paraguay and Argentina at Rosyth's Agri-Hub.
Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish 'investment zones'
Police sealed off a section of Primlaws Road in Leslie. Image: Supplied
Woman, 26, charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leslie
Fife Council has announced a raft of additional support.
New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can…
0
Coaltown of Balgonie United Reformed Church new owners Scott, Linda and Eric Gourlay who are converting the former church into a home.
Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0
Blairhall fire. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations.
Firefighters spend six hours tackling hay bales blaze at Blairhall
0
From left to right is Douglas Macintyre, Neil Cooper and Grant McPhee who've written Hungry Beat
Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book…
0
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.
Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has…
0
Craig and Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers. Seen here in studio shoot in Leith in 2022.
The Proclaimers: 'Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories -…
1
Levenmouth rail link stations
New Levenmouth rail link station designs show 'glorified bothies' with no toilets
3

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks