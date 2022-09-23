Raith Rovers striker Kyle Connell on being a ‘wee guy asking loads of questions’ during East Fife loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers striker Kyle Connell on being a ‘wee guy asking loads of questions’ during East Fife loan

By Craig Cairns
September 23 2022, 2.49pm
Raith Rovers' Kyle Connell with the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers' Kyle Connell with the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Kyle Connell had two very different loan experiences before he made a third to Stark’s Park.

The Raith Rovers striker’s loan runs out in January, as does his deal with his parent club Kilmarnock.

So far the 21-year-old has not decided what lies ahead beyond January.

Connell scored eight goals for East Fife last season as they were relegated to
League 2.

Connell made his debut versus Cove Rangers.

The year before he helped Airdrie a second-place finish under Ian Murray where he scored six times.

Learning from experience

Connell name-checks several players, later adding manager Stevie Crawford who was today announced as Liam Fox’s assistant at Dundee United.

On his spell at East Fife, Connell said: “I had loads of great experiences in that changing room.

“As a young boy you need to be able to take information on.

“That’s what I did. You had Chris Higgins, Scott Mercer, Ryan Wallace – they’ve all played hundreds of games.

“You’re just a wee guy trying to listen and ask questions. I think they helped me massively.

Stevie Crawford is leaving east Fife for Dundee United
Stevie Crawford is leaving east Fife for Dundee United.

“So did Stevie Crawford as well, being a striker. He helped me with other things as well.”

“My first year we were fighting with promotion with Airdrie, my second year I’m fighting relegation.

“I think I’ve had a good balance and hopefully I can bring that into this team.”

We didn’t ‘click’

Connell’s immediate aim is to improve markedly on the performance of Raith’s last visit to the Balmoral Stadium -where Connell made his debut.

He sees no reason why they can’t go all the way again as they kick off their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

His manager has already seen a lot of improvement since that game.

The striker scored a double against the Aberdeen outfit for East Fife last season and last week he opened his Raith account with the first in the 3-2 win over Ayr United.

Connell added: “We need to show up this time because we didn’t do the fans justice the first time we played them.

“The first performance was terrible, we didn’t click at all.

“We need to go up there and put on a good show and hopefully get the win.”

