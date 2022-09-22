‘Why not again this year?’ – Kyle Connell ready to show he and Raith Rovers have improved ahead of trophy defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

‘Why not again this year?’ – Kyle Connell ready to show he and Raith Rovers have improved ahead of trophy defence

By Craig Cairns
September 22 2022, 5.14pm Updated: September 22 2022, 5.24pm
Kyle Connell said Raith didn't 'click' last time at the Balmoral Stadium. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
Kyle Connell said Raith didn't 'click' last time at the Balmoral Stadium. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

Kyle Connell said he and his Raith Rovers teammates didn’t work hard enough for each other on their last trip to Cove Rangers.

The striker was thrown in for his debut at the Balmoral Stadium on the opening day of the Scottish Championship season – as was central defender Ryan Nolan.

Since then there have been noticeable improvements, most recently in the 3-2 win over Ayr United who topped the league going into last weekend.

It was also a match in which Connell got off the mark for his new club.

Over the moon

The Kilmarnock loanee opened the scoring with after a lovely piece of skill and then showed similar ingenuity to help create the winner.

After the match manager Ian Murray revealed extra work had been done in training on Connell’s sharpness.

“It took a good few games to come but it’s always a positive when you do score a goal. I’m over the moon,” said the 21-year-old.

Asked if the extra work in training helped, he replied: “I’d say so, with the turn it’s just working on those moves in and around the box and I feel as if doing that during the week it really helped me going into the game.

“I had that in my head: just be sharper than the centre-halves.”

In it to win it

Connell will be hoping to take that same application as Raith begin their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Murray revealed that two players are set to miss the trip and that one long-term absentee could return.

He added that while he is taking the competition seriously he will use it to rest some players and to give others minutes.

Connell – who scored a double for East Fife versus Cove Rangers last season – sees no reason why they can’t go all the way in the tournament again.

Kyle Connell double v Cove Rangers.mp4

A double in the black and gold and a spot in #TOTW ⚫️🟡East Fife FC's Kyle Connell 👌

Posted by SPFL on Wednesday, 20 October 2021

“The boys will tell you about the run they went on last year and you want to do it again,” said the striker.

“It’s one of those ones, you want to win trophies as a football player.

“You want as much silverware as you can. Why not? Why not this year again?

“The first performance was terrible, we didn’t click at all. We need to go up there and put on a good show and hopefully get the win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Ian Murray hopes to welcome his club captain back into the squad.
Ian Murray reveals two Raith Rovers stars set to miss Cove trip but key…
0
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0
Kerr Waddell hopes to get his hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy at the end of the competition.
Kerr Waddell reveals passion for mental health community work as Montrose ace eyes SPFL…
Livingston's arena
3 talking points from Livingston v Dunfermline Reserve Cup match as Pars start with…
0
Chris Mochrie is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee United
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie opens up on Scotland under-21 call-up after Dunfermline loan move
0
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.
Dunfermline Athletic chief David Cook 'mindful' of cost of living and the 'catch-22' of…
0
Ian Murray spent the best part of two years coaching in Norway.
Ian Murray on the lessons he learned in Norway and what he's trying to…
0
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
2
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks