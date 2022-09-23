New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last time this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last time this weekend

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2022, 12.48pm Updated: September 23 2022, 12.59pm
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.

New Dundee United assistant Stevie Crawford will take charge of East Fife for one final time this weekend.

The 48-year-old has been announced as No.2 to new Tannadice head coach Liam Fox.

The Fifers confirmed their manager’s departure but announced he will oversee the side when they take on Arbroath at Gayfield Park tomorrow.

Crawford will depart the club on Sunday to begin his new role with the Tangerines.

Current East Fife No.2 Greig McDonald and first team coach Paul Thomson will oversee matters on a caretaker basis while a permanent replacement is found.

East Fife statement

A statement issued by the Methill side read: “We confirm that manager Stevie Crawford will leave the club on Sunday to take up the position as assistantmanager at Dundee United.

“Stevie will remain in charge for this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy match against Arbroath before making the move to Tannadice next week.

“Greig McDonald and Paul Thomson will handle all first team matters in the interim.”

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson added: “Whilst I am extremely disappointed to be losing Stevie, I appreciate that this is an excellent opportunity for him.

Stevie Crawford is leaving east Fife for Dundee United
Stevie Crawford is leaving east Fife for Dundee United

“He came in at a really difficult time last season but brought a togetherness back to the club.

“I wish him all the best in his new role.”

Crawford initially joined East Fife as a player in the summer of 2008 before being appointed player-manager in April 2009, guiding the side to seventh position in Division 2 during his first full season.

He stood down as manager in October 2010 but remained at the club as a player until January 2011.

Crawford returned to Bayview as manager in December last year but was unable to save the side from relegation to League Two.

East Fife currently occupy fourth spot in the table with 11 points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
Mulligan was a standout on Sunday
How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern…
0
New United No.2: Stevie Crawford
Former Dundee United forward outlines what Stevie Crawford will bring to Tannadice
0
McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
Liam Fox has been put in charge of Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have handed Liam Fox big opportunity to make mark in…
0
The chosen one: Fox
4 key reasons Liam Fox landed Dundee United job as Tannadice reality bites
2
Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox's first words as permanent Dundee United boss as 'brilliant human being' hailed
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex-Scotland striker takes…
1
Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison gets Scotland U21 call as ex Dundee United and Raith Rovers stars…
0
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win - but injury concern hangs…
0

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks