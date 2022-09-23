New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last time this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee United assistant Stevie Crawford will take charge of East Fife for one final time this weekend.

The 48-year-old has been announced as No.2 to new Tannadice head coach Liam Fox.

The Fifers confirmed their manager’s departure but announced he will oversee the side when they take on Arbroath at Gayfield Park tomorrow.

Crawford will depart the club on Sunday to begin his new role with the Tangerines.

Current East Fife No.2 Greig McDonald and first team coach Paul Thomson will oversee matters on a caretaker basis while a permanent replacement is found.

East Fife statement

A statement issued by the Methill side read: “We confirm that manager Stevie Crawford will leave the club on Sunday to take up the position as assistantmanager at Dundee United.

“Stevie will remain in charge for this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy match against Arbroath before making the move to Tannadice next week.

“Greig McDonald and Paul Thomson will handle all first team matters in the interim.”

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson added: “Whilst I am extremely disappointed to be losing Stevie, I appreciate that this is an excellent opportunity for him.

“He came in at a really difficult time last season but brought a togetherness back to the club.

“I wish him all the best in his new role.”

Crawford initially joined East Fife as a player in the summer of 2008 before being appointed player-manager in April 2009, guiding the side to seventh position in Division 2 during his first full season.

He stood down as manager in October 2010 but remained at the club as a player until January 2011.

Crawford returned to Bayview as manager in December last year but was unable to save the side from relegation to League Two.

East Fife currently occupy fourth spot in the table with 11 points.