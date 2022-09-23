Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex-Scotland striker takes assistant role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex-Scotland striker takes assistant role

By Alan Temple
September 23 2022, 12.15pm Updated: September 23 2022, 2.02pm
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Dundee United have named Liam Fox as their new head coach.

Fox, 38, has penned a two-year deal with the Tannadice outfit and succeeds Jack Ross, who was dismissed following just 10 weeks at the helm.

The former Cowdenbeath manager becomes United’s fifth permanent manager since 2020 — following Robbie Neilson, Micky Mellon, Tam Courts and Ross — and will be assisted by Stevie Crawford.

Former Terrors striker Crawford returns to the club following a 10-month spell in charge of East Fife, which included relegation to League 2 last season — albeit they were five points adrift at the foot of the table when he replaced Darren Young.

The 48-year-old previously spent two years as Dunfermline manager, qualifying for the Championship playoffs in 2020/21 before quitting due to burnout after a two-legged defeat against Raith Rovers.

Crawford after collecting Championship manager of the month in December 2020

Crawford assisted former United gaffer Robbie Neilson to great success at Hearts, winning the second tier in 2014/15 ahead of Rangers and Hibs, before qualifying for Europe in their first season back in the top-flight.

A less remarkable spell with MK Dons followed.

Neilson attempted to take Crawford to Tannadice in 2019 but the highly-regarded coach stayed loyal to the Pars.

Fox and Crawford will now be charged with lifting the Tangerines out of the doldrums.

Former United hero Davie Bowman will remain on the dugout staff in the interim, but the Tannadice club are still hunting a replacement for departed coach Adam Asghar.

Major task

United are rooted to the bottom of the Premiership following the worst opening seven games to a league campaign in the club’s 113-year history.

Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.
Dundee United chosen ones: Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.

However, Fox has overseen a minor upturn in fortunes during his time as interim gaffer, defeating Livingston 2-1 to reach the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, drawing 0-0 with Motherwell and running Rangers close in a 2-1 reverse at Ibrox.

But it is imperative United turn performances into points when league action resumes after the international break.

The Terrors could barely have a more inviting upcoming fixture list, with three successive games at Tannadice — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs. A trip to Ross County follows, before the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on October 18.

