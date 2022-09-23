Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex-Scotland striker takes assistant role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have named Liam Fox as their new head coach.

Fox, 38, has penned a two-year deal with the Tannadice outfit and succeeds Jack Ross, who was dismissed following just 10 weeks at the helm.

The former Cowdenbeath manager becomes United’s fifth permanent manager since 2020 — following Robbie Neilson, Micky Mellon, Tam Courts and Ross — and will be assisted by Stevie Crawford.

Former Terrors striker Crawford returns to the club following a 10-month spell in charge of East Fife, which included relegation to League 2 last season — albeit they were five points adrift at the foot of the table when he replaced Darren Young.

The 48-year-old previously spent two years as Dunfermline manager, qualifying for the Championship playoffs in 2020/21 before quitting due to burnout after a two-legged defeat against Raith Rovers.

Crawford assisted former United gaffer Robbie Neilson to great success at Hearts, winning the second tier in 2014/15 ahead of Rangers and Hibs, before qualifying for Europe in their first season back in the top-flight.

A less remarkable spell with MK Dons followed.

Neilson attempted to take Crawford to Tannadice in 2019 but the highly-regarded coach stayed loyal to the Pars.

Fox and Crawford will now be charged with lifting the Tangerines out of the doldrums.

Former United hero Davie Bowman will remain on the dugout staff in the interim, but the Tannadice club are still hunting a replacement for departed coach Adam Asghar.

Major task

United are rooted to the bottom of the Premiership following the worst opening seven games to a league campaign in the club’s 113-year history.

However, Fox has overseen a minor upturn in fortunes during his time as interim gaffer, defeating Livingston 2-1 to reach the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, drawing 0-0 with Motherwell and running Rangers close in a 2-1 reverse at Ibrox.

But it is imperative United turn performances into points when league action resumes after the international break.

The Terrors could barely have a more inviting upcoming fixture list, with three successive games at Tannadice — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs. A trip to Ross County follows, before the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on October 18.