Ian Murray on the progress Raith Rovers have made since their opening-day defeat to Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray on the progress Raith Rovers have made since their opening-day defeat to Cove Rangers

By Craig Cairns
September 23 2022, 12.07pm Updated: September 23 2022, 1.48pm
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Ian Murray has seen “big improvements” to his Raith Rovers side since their opening-day league defeat to Saturday’s opponents.

Rovers take on Cove Rangers this weekend as they kick off their bid to defend their SPFL Trust Trophy.

Murray has inherited the leftovers of the squad from that cup success under John McGlynn.

Raith got off to a less-than-ideal start in the Premier Sports Cup and their league form has been erratic: LLWWLLW.

The 2-0 defeat at the Balmoral Stadium came as the Rovers manager was still in the early stages of building his squad.

Ryan Nolan made his debut away to Cove Rangers.

Kyle Connell and Ryan Nolan signed for the club in the days leading up to the match before being thrown in for their debut.

Making better decisions

Murray has seen vast improvements to his team since then.

“We’re much better going forward, we’re much more fluid going forward,” he said.

“We’re making better decisions all the time. Even in training you’re starting to find out more about the players.

“We’re seven or eight weeks down the line from [the Cove] game now and the players are progressing a lot.

“We now know our strengths. We’ve now got two centre-halves which are playing together all the time.

“We’ve got a settle back four and goalkeeper.”

Club captain Ross Matthews is in line to make his return to the squad but Sam Stanton is likely to miss out to recover from a knock.

An injury to Jamie Gullan versus Inverness will see him again miss out.

It will be another chance for Connell to continue up front after focused coaching led to a game-winning performance versus Ayr United.

Raith Rovers’ Kyle Connell with the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“We’ve had to chop and change strikers a wee bit with injury but our team is getting quite settled,” added Murray.

“We will make changes for Saturday to give guys a rest and get other guys some game-time – but in the main we’ve found a settled team.

“The quicker you find a settled team, the better for the players – the better for everybody.

“You can see relationships getting built.

“It’s not just about new players coming in but it’s about existing players adapting to the way we want to play as well.

“To do that we have to adapt around each other. But I’m seeing big improvements.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

The Facebook page joked that the dish was served at Gayfield Park.
Arbroath FC shoot down ‘fake story’ behind viral food picture
0
Mulligan was a standout on Sunday
How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern…
0
Connor O'Riordan has been a mainstay since making his debut versus Dundee.
Connor O'Riordan praises 'brilliant' Raith Rovers teammate and hopes to build on clean sheet
0
Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.
4 Arbroath talking points as injuries begin to mount up for Lichties
0
Liam Dick played at centre-back versus Cove. Photograph: Wullie Marr.
4 talking points from Cove v Raith Rovers as midfielder returns and makeshift defence…
0
Dick Campbell and goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas.
Dick Campbell insists he IS still looking to make more Arbroath signings
0
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Dick Campbell reveals injury concern over Arbroath star duo after East Fife win
Ian Murray made six changes to his side.
Ian Murray on Ross Matthews' Raith Rovers return and fitness updates on Kieran Ngwenya…
Connor McBride scored his first goal for Raith. Photograpgh: Wullie Marr.
Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
0
Mason Hancock challenges Joao Balde for the ball
Arbroath v East Fife verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties…
0

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks