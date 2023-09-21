‘Football geek’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows all about Hibs manager Nick Montgomery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Football geek’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows all about Hibs manager Nick Montgomery

MacLean has watched a lot of Australian league matches.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean has done his homework on the new Hibs manager, Nick Montgomery.
Images: SNS.

Self-confessed “football geek”, Steven MacLean, is well versed in the new Hibs manager’s team tactics from his time in Australia.

And the St Johnstone boss will not feel at a disadvantage facing Nick Montgomery’s Easter Road side so early in his Leith tenure.

“We have done plenty of work,” said MacLean.

“I’ve watched in depth what he has done – not just in Hibs’ game against Kilmarnock but in the past as well.

“I’ve gone deeper.

“He played the same way (in Australia with Central Coast Mariners).

“I’m a football geek and I’ve always watched Australian football.

“I used to always watch it on a Saturday morning when I was a player.

“It helps having a good analyst. He had a lot of stuff ready for me.

“The players are ready and we know exactly what is coming so there are no excuses there.”

The MacLean v Montgomery Sheffield rivalry

MacLean and Montgomery crossed paths when lining up on opposite sides of the Sheffield derby in 2006.

“I played against Nick,” he recalled. “He was a hard-working midfielder who liked to mix it.

“He will want that from his team as well.

“He was in about the middle of the pitch, broke things up and played simple.

“Sheffield had the two teams in the city who hated each other.

“It was a good time and I liked living in Sheffield.”

First win would give St Johnstone ‘confidence’

Saints are still seeking their first Premiership victory of the season to put some upward momentum behind MacLean’s new-look side.

“That first win will give them confidence,” he said.

“They need to learn how to win a game, whether they play well or not.

“There are different ways to win a game of football and we need to do it as a team.

“We need to be able to dig in when we’re having bad spells in games and make sure we come out the other side.

“When this group does start doing that, we’ll see the improvement.”

