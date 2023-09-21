Tony Docherty couldn’t care less about getting better of pal Derek McInnes – as Dundee boss reveals REAL priority v Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty couldn’t care less about getting better of pal Derek McInnes – as Dundee boss reveals REAL priority v Kilmarnock

Personal battle is of no interest to Dundee manager Doc.

By Sean Hamilton
Old colleagues Tony Docherty (left) and Derek McInnes (right) will go head-to-head for the first time as managers on Saturday when Dundee face Kilmarnock. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty insists he is fully focused on securing a win for Dundee – and not getting one over on his good pal Derek McInnes.

‘Doc and Del” will be in opposite dug-outs for the first time when Kilmarnock roll up to Dens tomorrow.

The duo previously had a successful 15-year partnership with Docherty working as assistant to McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Killie.

Docherty became a manager in his own right when he took charge at Dundee in May and he is looking forward to meeting up with McInnes again.

However, the Dark Blues gaffer is adamant the head-to-heads that really matters tomorrow will be on the pitch and not in the technical areas.

The 52-year-old admitted: “Yes, absolutely. I regard Derek as a close, close friend. He is someone I worked with for 15 years at four different clubs.

“We had relative success, winning a cup, two leagues and were in various other cup finals and enjoyed European football.

“There are good memories in that time but I know his focus will be fully on Saturday’s game and all my focus is on Dundee Football Club at home, trying to win a game.”

Despite knowing McInnes and Kilmarnock inside out, Docherty does not believe that knowledge will give him an edge, adding: “No, I don’t think so.

“I obviously know Derek well after all the time we spent working together and he is a competitive animal, like me.

“He will just be preparing his team for another match.

“The two of us will be doing everything for our respective clubs to try to get maximum points.”

While friendship will be forgotten for 90 minutes, Docherty insists he and McInnes will find time to have a quiet drink and a chat afterwards.

Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty led Kilmarnock to survival last season. Image: SNS.
Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty led Kilmarnock to Premiership survival last season. Image: SNS.

Docherty said: “Aye, absolutely. It will always be the same. You wouldn’t talk going into the game but afterwards, of course you would.”

Killie sit eighth in the Premiership table, one place ahead of Dundee on goal difference.

And Docherty admitted he had been impressed by his former side’s start to the campaign.

The Dundee boss said: “They started really well in terms of knocking Celtic out of the cup and beating Rangers.

“They were unlucky to lose the game at Motherwell, I thought it was a really strong performance there.

“They lost against Ross County but then had a good comeback against Hibs.

“We are on the same points so it is a strong start but they’ll no doubt be saying their performances merit more points.

“I also feel our performances have been at a level where we should probably have had more points on the board.

“But that’s where we are and we have to try to remedy that, to turn performances into points.”

