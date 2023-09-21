Tony Docherty couldn’t care less about getting better of pal Derek McInnes – as Dundee boss reveals REAL priority v Kilmarnock

Tony Docherty insists he is fully focused on securing a win for Dundee – and not getting one over on his good pal Derek McInnes.

‘Doc and Del” will be in opposite dug-outs for the first time when Kilmarnock roll up to Dens tomorrow.

The duo previously had a successful 15-year partnership with Docherty working as assistant to McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Killie.

Docherty became a manager in his own right when he took charge at Dundee in May and he is looking forward to meeting up with McInnes again.

However, the Dark Blues gaffer is adamant the head-to-heads that really matters tomorrow will be on the pitch and not in the technical areas.

The 52-year-old admitted: “Yes, absolutely. I regard Derek as a close, close friend. He is someone I worked with for 15 years at four different clubs.

“We had relative success, winning a cup, two leagues and were in various other cup finals and enjoyed European football.

“There are good memories in that time but I know his focus will be fully on Saturday’s game and all my focus is on Dundee Football Club at home, trying to win a game.”

Despite knowing McInnes and Kilmarnock inside out, Docherty does not believe that knowledge will give him an edge, adding: “No, I don’t think so.

“I obviously know Derek well after all the time we spent working together and he is a competitive animal, like me.

“He will just be preparing his team for another match.

“The two of us will be doing everything for our respective clubs to try to get maximum points.”

While friendship will be forgotten for 90 minutes, Docherty insists he and McInnes will find time to have a quiet drink and a chat afterwards.

Docherty said: “Aye, absolutely. It will always be the same. You wouldn’t talk going into the game but afterwards, of course you would.”

Killie sit eighth in the Premiership table, one place ahead of Dundee on goal difference.

And Docherty admitted he had been impressed by his former side’s start to the campaign.

The Dundee boss said: “They started really well in terms of knocking Celtic out of the cup and beating Rangers.

“They were unlucky to lose the game at Motherwell, I thought it was a really strong performance there.

“They lost against Ross County but then had a good comeback against Hibs.

“We are on the same points so it is a strong start but they’ll no doubt be saying their performances merit more points.

“I also feel our performances have been at a level where we should probably have had more points on the board.

“But that’s where we are and we have to try to remedy that, to turn performances into points.”