Dundee boss Tony Docherty on ‘strange’ prospect of facing Derek McInnes as he highlights Dee aspect he’s ‘really happy about’

Tony Docherty insists the points will come for Dundee – if they keep up their level of performance.

The Dark Blues have been content with their displays on return to the Premiership.

However, Docherty admits he’d like to have more points on the board.

After five games, his side have five points – one win over Hearts and draws against Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Next up is Docherty’s old side Kilmarnock – the club he left as assistant manager to take over the reins at Dundee.

Improving

And, after the weekend defeat at champions Celtic, the Dens boss has urged his side to keep up the standards they have shown.

Do that and the benefits will come, Docherty insists.

“I like to focus mainly on performance and that’s what I’ve been really happy about,” the Dundee boss said.

“The level of performance has been high.

“We could have had more points and I would have liked more points.

“But I’m a great believer that if you put the performances in, the results will follow.

“I think the levels we’ve shown have been very good.

“That comes from the application of the players and that has been outstanding.

“They are such a diligent bunch who are showing real consistency.

“We’ve worked hard to create a culture for a team of individuals who want to improve every day.

“It is a brilliant group I am working with, they are really spirited.

“We’re enjoying things but we also know we need to improve and to get results.

“That means improving in all areas. We have a competition for places and we’ve assembled a good squad.

“It’s about being competitive in every game. All focus now is on Kilmarnock on Saturday.”

Tony Docherty on facing Derek McInnes

That will see Docherty come up against his long-time boss and friend Derek McInnes.

The Dundee manager was assistant to McInnes for 15 years at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

And he admits it will be odd being in opposing dugouts this Saturday in the Premiership at Dens Park.

“It will be strange coming up against Derek, it’ll be our first time coming up against one another,” Docherty said.

“Derek will be the same, he’s a really good friend.

“But we’ll be competing against one another and that’s the most important thing, my only focus is on getting a result for Dundee.”