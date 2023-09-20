Dundee boss Tony Docherty on ‘strange’ prospect of facing Derek McInnes as he highlights Dee aspect he’s ‘really happy about’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on ‘strange’ prospect of facing Derek McInnes as he highlights Dee aspect he’s ‘really happy about’

The Dark Blues face Kilmarnock at Dens Park this Saturday in a crunch Premiership clash.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park.
Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty insists the points will come for Dundee – if they keep up their level of performance.

The Dark Blues have been content with their displays on return to the Premiership.

However, Docherty admits he’d like to have more points on the board.

After five games, his side have five points – one win over Hearts and draws against Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Next up is Docherty’s old side Kilmarnock – the club he left as assistant manager to take over the reins at Dundee.

Improving

And, after the weekend defeat at champions Celtic, the Dens boss has urged his side to keep up the standards they have shown.

Do that and the benefits will come, Docherty insists.

“I like to focus mainly on performance and that’s what I’ve been really happy about,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

“The level of performance has been high.

“We could have had more points and I would have liked more points.

“But I’m a great believer that if you put the performances in, the results will follow.

“I think the levels we’ve shown have been very good.

“That comes from the application of the players and that has been outstanding.

“They are such a diligent bunch who are showing real consistency.

“We’ve worked hard to create a culture for a team of individuals who want to improve every day.

Dundee celebrate their winner against Hearts.
Dundee celebrate their winner against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It is a brilliant group I am working with, they are really spirited.

“We’re enjoying things but we also know we need to improve and to get results.

“That means improving in all areas. We have a competition for places and we’ve assembled a good squad.

“It’s about being competitive in every game. All focus now is on Kilmarnock on Saturday.”

Tony Docherty on facing Derek McInnes

That will see Docherty come up against his long-time boss and friend Derek McInnes.

Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty led Kilmarnock to survival last season.
Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty led Kilmarnock to survival last season. Image: SNS.

The Dundee manager was assistant to McInnes for 15 years at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

And he admits it will be odd being in opposing dugouts this Saturday in the Premiership at Dens Park.

“It will be strange coming up against Derek, it’ll be our first time coming up against one another,” Docherty said.

“Derek will be the same, he’s a really good friend.

“But we’ll be competing against one another and that’s the most important thing, my only focus is on getting a result for Dundee.”

Conversation