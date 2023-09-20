Tony Docherty faces Dundee fitness crisis for head-to-head with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty faces Dundee fitness crisis for head-to-head with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock

A host of stars could be unavailable to the Dark Blues boss.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Kilmarnock. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Kilmarnock. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty could be without a whole host of players for the clash against his former club Kilmarnock.

The 52-year-old left the Ayrshire outfit and his long-time managerial partner Derek McInnes in May to take the reins at Dundee.

Docherty will go head to head with McInnes for the first time at Dens on Saturday, however, the Dark Blues gaffer’s full focus at the moment is on his potential injury crisis.

Docherty said: “Zach Robinson is still struggling with his thigh as a result of being scissored by two Celtic players last Saturday and hasn’t trained all week.

“Ryan Howley has also not trained and is touch and go for the weekend with his ankle.

Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS

“Fin Robertson picked up a wee knock so he is another one we are monitoring. Scott Tiffoney, Owen Beck and Diego Pineda also have knocks. So we have a few injuries.”

Another two players, on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly and Mexican centre-half Antonio Portales will definitely miss the Killie game.

However, they are ready to take the next step on their return from ankle and knee injuries respectively with Docherty adding: “There is a closed-doors game next Tuesday for Donnelly and Portales.”

Despite the lengthy injury list, Docherty is certain the squad he has assembled at Dens can cope.

Squad can cope

He added: “When we first came in, we had an objective to get the squad as healthy as we could.

“When that window shut I was delighted with the variety, the competitiveness and the strength of the squad we have.

“We are going to need that squad as we know the rigours of the season.

“As the newly-promoted team, you need to tool up, you need to be ready for the season.

“I feel we have done that and I am really happy with the squad we have assembled.

“It was hard work as we have brought in 15 but there is healthy competition for places.”

The Kilmarnock game will be Dundee’s first at home since the win over Hearts on August 27.

And Docherty admitted he is delighted to be back at Dens in front of a support who have already proved to be the “12th man” this season.

Tony Docherty has been impressed by Dundee’s support this season. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The manager added: “I am really pleased with how the players have been at home and more so pleased with the reaction from the fans.

“They have been brilliant and are really important to the club and the players in terms of being that 12th man.

“They have been that and I hope they continue to be that again because they are so important to us.

“The players comment on it all the time and hopefully they are there in their numbers and are vocal on Saturday.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty will face Derek McInnes, Nick Montgomery and Malky Mackay in crunch clashes over the next few weeks.
What's next for Dundee? Three key clashes in focus as Dee target Premiership points
Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'strange' prospect of facing Derek McInnes as he highlights…
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says penalty pain will fire up 'determined' Ryan Howley
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson becomes Dundee doubt after 'blatant foul' before Celtic goal 'left him on…
Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need to give themselves timely Premiership boost
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
Dundee youth star Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up from Dee favourite James Grady
On-loan Dundee defender Tyler French hares after Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Tyler French debut dubbed 'outstanding' after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee disappointment at Celtic can't linger insists Cammy Kerr as he explains difficulty of…
Dundee FC midfielder Ryan Howley takes on Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson

Conversation