Tony Docherty faces Dundee fitness crisis for head-to-head with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty could be without a whole host of players for the clash against his former club Kilmarnock.

The 52-year-old left the Ayrshire outfit and his long-time managerial partner Derek McInnes in May to take the reins at Dundee.

Docherty will go head to head with McInnes for the first time at Dens on Saturday, however, the Dark Blues gaffer’s full focus at the moment is on his potential injury crisis.

Docherty said: “Zach Robinson is still struggling with his thigh as a result of being scissored by two Celtic players last Saturday and hasn’t trained all week.

“Ryan Howley has also not trained and is touch and go for the weekend with his ankle.

“Fin Robertson picked up a wee knock so he is another one we are monitoring. Scott Tiffoney, Owen Beck and Diego Pineda also have knocks. So we have a few injuries.”

Another two players, on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly and Mexican centre-half Antonio Portales will definitely miss the Killie game.

However, they are ready to take the next step on their return from ankle and knee injuries respectively with Docherty adding: “There is a closed-doors game next Tuesday for Donnelly and Portales.”

Despite the lengthy injury list, Docherty is certain the squad he has assembled at Dens can cope.

Squad can cope

He added: “When we first came in, we had an objective to get the squad as healthy as we could.

“When that window shut I was delighted with the variety, the competitiveness and the strength of the squad we have.

“We are going to need that squad as we know the rigours of the season.

“As the newly-promoted team, you need to tool up, you need to be ready for the season.

“I feel we have done that and I am really happy with the squad we have assembled.

“It was hard work as we have brought in 15 but there is healthy competition for places.”

The Kilmarnock game will be Dundee’s first at home since the win over Hearts on August 27.

And Docherty admitted he is delighted to be back at Dens in front of a support who have already proved to be the “12th man” this season.

The manager added: “I am really pleased with how the players have been at home and more so pleased with the reaction from the fans.

“They have been brilliant and are really important to the club and the players in terms of being that 12th man.

“They have been that and I hope they continue to be that again because they are so important to us.

“The players comment on it all the time and hopefully they are there in their numbers and are vocal on Saturday.”