What’s next for Dundee? Three key clashes in focus as Dee target Premiership points

Dundee have made a steady start to life back in the Premiership.

Five points has them in ninth place – they’d like to be higher but as a newly-promoted team, being out of the bottom two is acceptable.

Now, though, we’re entering a crucial stage of the season for the Dark Blues.

Yet another international break is coming up in a few weeks so getting points on the board before then is vital.

So who do they face and what are their prospects?

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Dundee and Kilmarnock face each other on Saturday locked on five points each.

Killie began the league campaign in impressive fashion by beating Rangers but haven’t won a league game since.

Their matches have been tight with not many goals but they did come from 2-0 down to draw with Hibs last time out.

Chances have been at a premium too and that could well continue this weekend.

Dundee have scored more goals than Killie, but conceded more as well.

This will be the first meeting of the clubs since Dundee beat Killie in the play-off final in 2021, taking their place in the top flight in the process.

Position: Eighth

Goals scored: 4

Goals conceded: 5

xG: 4

xG conceded: 4.9

Top scorers: Brad Lyons, Marley Watkins, Kyle Vassell, Joe Wright (1)

League form: WDLLD

Hibs v Dundee

Goals haven’t been in short supply for the Hibees this season – at both ends.

Despite being down in 10th, Hibs are the division’s second top scorers with nine. Their problem has been keeping the goals out with 10 conceded in five games. That’s the worst defence in the Premiership so far.

Lee Johnson has already been fired with new boss Nick Montgomery’s debut seeing his side throw away a two-goal lead at Kilmarnock.

Goal threats have been Adam Le Fondre and Dylan Vente as well as ex-Dee Martin Boyle.

Dundee have scored four fewer goals but have been creating chances themselves – their xG is higher than the Hibees so far this term.

The last meeting between the sides at Easter Road saw the pair split only by a spectacular Paul McMullan own goal.

Position: Tenth

Goals scored: 9

Goals conceded: 10

xG: 4.7

xG conceded: 4.2

Top scorer: Adam Le Fondre (3)

Form: LLLWD

Dundee v Ross County

Of this trio, Ross County are enjoying themselves most in the Premiership.

Their two defeats have come against Celtic and Rangers while they’ve only conceded one goal in the other three against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Livingston.

They’ve also got a striker in form, someone Dees know only too well. Simon Murray may only have two league goals to his name but he’s already on nine for the season in all competitions.

Malky Mackay has built a dangerous team and the Staggies enjoy coming to Dens Park – they’ve won the last four meetings there and scored 13 in the process.

They are unbeaten at Dens in the last six and have only lost one of their previous 13 visits since 2011.

Position: Sixth

Goals scored: 6

Goals conceded: 7

xG: 6.4

xG conceded: 5.6

Top scorer: Simon Murray (2)

Form: LWLWD