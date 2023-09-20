What’s next for Dundee? Three key clashes in focus as Dee target Premiership points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s next for Dundee? Three key clashes in focus as Dee target Premiership points

The Dark Blues face Kilmarnock, Hibs and Ross County before the next international break.

By George Cran
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty will face Derek McInnes, Nick Montgomery and Malky Mackay in crunch clashes over the next few weeks.
Dundee have made a steady start to life back in the Premiership.

Five points has them in ninth place – they’d like to be higher but as a newly-promoted team, being out of the bottom two is acceptable.

Now, though, we’re entering a crucial stage of the season for the Dark Blues.

Yet another international break is coming up in a few weeks so getting points on the board before then is vital.

So who do they face and what are their prospects?

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock celebrate their leveller against Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee and Kilmarnock face each other on Saturday locked on five points each.

Killie began the league campaign in impressive fashion by beating Rangers but haven’t won a league game since.

Their matches have been tight with not many goals but they did come from 2-0 down to draw with Hibs last time out.

Chances have been at a premium too and that could well continue this weekend.

Dundee have scored more goals than Killie, but conceded more as well.

This will be the first meeting of the clubs since Dundee beat Killie in the play-off final in 2021, taking their place in the top flight in the process.

The Scottish Premiership teams xG by xG conceded. Image: StatsBomb
Position: Eighth

Goals scored: 4

Goals conceded: 5

xG: 4

xG conceded: 4.9

Top scorers: Brad Lyons, Marley Watkins, Kyle Vassell, Joe Wright (1)

League form: WDLLD

Hibs v Dundee

Hibs sit tenth in the Premiership but have scored plenty of goals. Image: SNS
Goals haven’t been in short supply for the Hibees this season – at both ends.

Despite being down in 10th, Hibs are the division’s second top scorers with nine. Their problem has been keeping the goals out with 10 conceded in five games. That’s the worst defence in the Premiership so far.

Lee Johnson has already been fired with new boss Nick Montgomery’s debut seeing his side throw away a two-goal lead at Kilmarnock.

Goal threats have been Adam Le Fondre and Dylan Vente as well as ex-Dee Martin Boyle.

Dundee have scored four fewer goals but have been creating chances themselves – their xG is higher than the Hibees so far this term.

The last meeting between the sides at Easter Road saw the pair split only by a spectacular Paul McMullan own goal.

Chances created or xG for Dundee and their upcoming opponents. Image: StatsBomb
Position: Tenth

Goals scored: 9

Goals conceded: 10

xG: 4.7

xG conceded: 4.2

Top scorer: Adam Le Fondre (3)

Form: LLLWD

Dundee v Ross County

Simon Murray has scored nine goals in all competitions this season. Image: SNS
Of this trio, Ross County are enjoying themselves most in the Premiership.

Their two defeats have come against Celtic and Rangers while they’ve only conceded one goal in the other three against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Livingston.

They’ve also got a striker in form, someone Dees know only too well. Simon Murray may only have two league goals to his name but he’s already on nine for the season in all competitions.

Malky Mackay has built a dangerous team and the Staggies enjoy coming to Dens Park – they’ve won the last four meetings there and scored 13 in the process.

They are unbeaten at Dens in the last six and have only lost one of their previous 13 visits since 2011.

Chances conceded or xG conceded for Dundee and their upcoming opponents. Image: StatsBomb
Position: Sixth

Goals scored: 6

Goals conceded: 7

xG: 6.4

xG conceded: 5.6

Top scorer: Simon Murray (2)

Form: LWLWD

