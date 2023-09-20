Policing fears and ‘moronic boy racers’: Dundee locals react to 20mph plans

Dundee residents have reacted to plans to extend 20mph zones throughout the city.

About a third of the city’s roads are currently under the restrictions.

That is set to rise to 45% after councillors voted to introduce the limit in further areas including Mains of Claverhouse, Craigiebank and Denhead of Gray.

But the number is set increase even further with most other built-up areas set to have the limit introduced under council proposals.

Consultations have been launched on rolling out the reduced limits in areas including Kirkton, St Mary’s, Ardler, Mid Craigie and the Law with more set to follow.

After The Courier revealed the proposals and a map showing the extent of the planned rollout, locals had their say.

‘Who’s going to police this?’

Many reacting to our article are against the proposals.

On The Courier’s website, user ‘Jerry48’ said: “(It’s) utter madness. It’ll be pointless unless you have speed cameras every 50 metres on every single street.

“Who is going to police this? Not the police for a start, too few of them and they have better things to do.”

User ‘Claypotts boy’ says the the Gotterstone Drive area is a “race track every night” and that “nobody cares about” the existing 20mph in Douglas.

Another user, ‘Annoyed Dundonian’, said: “The only places that should be 20mph is near a school.”

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Lisa Young said: “What’s the point? I live in a 20mph area and most cars that drive along do more than 20.”

In the same thread, Brian H Brocklehurst said: “Many of those new areas are bus routes, will they be expected to observe the new 20mph limits?

“At those speeds most vehicles are at their least efficient so air pollution will rise dramatically.”

And Cathryn Dickson posted: “The money should rather be spent on enforcing the current limits.”

‘Families with kids won’t think it’s excessive’

However, others are more supportive of the plans.

Website user ‘Ferry B’ wrote: “Driving at 30mph on a street like Brook Street in Broughty Ferry or Commercial Street in the city centre is clearly inappropriate.”

Fellow website user ‘JPs Ghost’ said the planned expansion of 20mph limits looks “excessive” but added: “Many families with wee kids will be sure it isn’t.”

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook post, Mark Muirhead said: “I can understand where it’s being introduced in places to encourage more people to use their bike.”

In the same thread, Andrew Pete wrote: “Having the limit on main roads would be a terrible idea.

“Residential areas may not be so much of a bad idea. It needs to be sensibly applied.”

And Jenni Brady posted: “Good call but people won’t adhere to it, unfortunately.

“We will still have moronic boy racers speeding around on their dirt bikes causing pollution and noise.”

Map of proposed Dundee 20mph zones

The map of the proposed 20mph rollout across Dundee, produced by Dundee City Council, shows both existing and proposed 20mph zones.

You can click on the map to reveal its full size.

It comes after Wales became the first country in the UK to introduce a blanket 20mph limit on all roads in built-up areas.

However, hundreds of thousands of people have since signed a petition against the move.

Safety charities, such as Brake, believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.