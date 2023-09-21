Kinross-shire’s ‘best in Britain’ tennis coach gets Judy Murray seal of approval

Kinross-shire tennis coach Alessia Palmieri probably doesn’t need much advice on how to bring the best out of her players.

But if she did, there’s no one better to dispense it than Judy Murray.

The pair joined forces for a coaching session at Fossoway Tennis Club after Alessia was named the best development coach in Britain by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The 31-year-old has spearheaded a sporting revolution at Crook of Devon.

Her club currently boasts more than 300 members, including 120 children who attend the weekly classes.

Alessia runs regular sessions for tots through to adults, as well as more intensive sessions for Fossoway’s tournament players.

Virtually every primary school pupil plays tennis now.

And Alessia has been so successful at encouraging girls to take up the sport, she’s now going to have to actively target boys in order to restore the balance.

More than 50 youngsters played in tournaments away from the club last year, some of them notching up notable victories.

And it all happens on the village’s single tennis court, with no clubhouse, no floodlights, no toilets and none of the fancy facilities which bigger clubs take for granted.

Tennis club at heart of village life

Alessia says she was shocked when her name came out of the envelope at the Lawn Tennis Association awards in London.

She had already been named development coach of the year by Tennis Scotland. But she didn’t think she stood a chance against some of the biggest and best clubs south of the border.

“We’re just a tiny one-court club in Crook of Devon,” she said.

“All we’ve got is a hut where we keep our equipment.”

The judges reminded her that size isn’t everything though.

“We’ve got a lovely location next to the park,” said Alessia

“And the tennis club is right at the centre of the community. It’s where all the parents come to catch up while their kids are playing

“I’m just so chuffed that we’ve been able to put Fossoway on the map.”

The tennis club is just across the road from Alessia’s family home.

It’s where she got a taste for tennis as a little girl while she watched her mum play with friends for fun.

And, despite stints as a coach in California and her work with the Adam Brown Tennis Academy at Gleneagles, there is nowhere else the Stirling University graduate would rather be.

“There are lots of benefits to being a one-court club,” she said.

“You get to know everyone really well and you can help players to progress so much quicker.

“It’s pretty special to be doing it in my home village too. To have so many people not just playing but competing is amazing.”

She added: “I just try to give everyone a chance. And if they don’t like competing, they can still play for fun.”

Sky’s the limit for Alessia’s ambitions

Judy Murray visited with a film crew, who are shooting a documentary about Alessia’s success at Fossoway.

Award organisers hope it will encourage other coaches to enter next time.

Alessia said she was grateful for everything Judy Murray had done for the club.

“Judy has been out to Fossoway a few times for training sessions,” she said.

“She donated a big bag of rackets and equipment for the club and she’s been really helpful.

“I’ve taken a lot of ideas from her, and she knows Fossoway well.”

And now she is setting her sight on even greater things.

“My dream would be a second court, and floodlights,” she said.

“A second court would allow us to play in the leagues in Tayside, and floodlights would mean we could keep playing after school from October.

“If anyone was able to help us to get there, I’d be so grateful.”

Fans can follow Fossoway’s progress on the Tennis with Alessia Facebook page.