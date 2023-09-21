Kinross-shire’s ‘best in Britain’ tennis coach gets Judy Murray seal of approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross-shire’s ‘best in Britain’ tennis coach gets Judy Murray seal of approval

Alessia Palmieri is achieving miraculous results with her one-court club at Crook of Devon

By Morag Lindsay
Alessia Palimieri and Judy Murray coaching a group of youngsters at Fossoway tennis club.
Fossoway tennis coach Alessia Palmieri gets a helping hand from Judy Murray. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kinross-shire tennis coach Alessia Palmieri probably doesn’t need much advice on how to bring the best out of her players.

But if she did, there’s no one better to dispense it than Judy Murray.

The pair joined forces for a coaching session at Fossoway Tennis Club after Alessia was named the best development coach in Britain by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The 31-year-old has spearheaded a sporting revolution at Crook of Devon.

Her club currently boasts more than 300 members, including 120 children who attend the weekly classes.

Judy Murray holding tennis racquet and talking to children while Alessia Palmieri looks on.
Judy Murray paid a surprise visit to one of Alessia Palmieri’s sessions at Fossoway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Alessia runs regular sessions for tots through to adults, as well as more intensive sessions for Fossoway’s tournament players.

Virtually every primary school pupil plays tennis now.

And Alessia has been so successful at encouraging girls to take up the sport, she’s now going to have to actively target boys in order to restore the balance.

More than 50 youngsters played in tournaments away from the club last year, some of them notching up notable victories.

Small girl balancing tennis ball on racquet at Fossoway tennis club.
Concentration on the face of one of Alessia Palmieri’s young pupils. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And it all happens on the village’s single tennis court, with no clubhouse, no floodlights, no toilets and none of the fancy facilities which bigger clubs take for granted.

Tennis club at heart of village life

Alessia says she was shocked when her name came out of the envelope at the Lawn Tennis Association awards in London.

She had already been named development coach of the year by Tennis Scotland. But she didn’t think she stood a chance against some of the biggest and best clubs south of the border.

“We’re just a tiny one-court club in Crook of Devon,” she said.

“All we’ve got is a hut where we keep our equipment.”

Alessia Palmieri giving thumbs up sign to young tennis players at Fossoway tennis club.
Thumbs-up from Alessia Palmieri. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The judges reminded her that size isn’t everything though.

“We’ve got a lovely location next to the park,” said Alessia

“And the tennis club is right at the centre of the community. It’s where all the parents come to catch up while their kids are playing

“I’m just so chuffed that we’ve been able to put Fossoway on the map.”

Judy Murray and Alessia Palmieri leading tennis coaching session with large group of spectators watching from side.
Villagers watch Judy Murray and Alessia Palmieri put Fossoway’s future stars through their paces. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The tennis club is just across the road from Alessia’s family home.

It’s where she got a taste for tennis as a little girl while she watched her mum play with friends for fun.

And, despite stints as a coach in California and her work with the Adam Brown Tennis Academy at Gleneagles, there is nowhere else the Stirling University graduate would rather be.

Small girl bouncing tennis ball on her racket.
It’s never too soon to take up tennis, says Alessia. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There are lots of benefits to being a one-court club,” she said.

“You get to know everyone really well and you can help players to progress so much quicker.

“It’s pretty special to be doing it in my home village too. To have so many people not just playing but competing is amazing.”

Large group of young players cheering for camera on Fossoway tennis court.
Just some of the youngsters who play tennis at Fossoway every week. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She added: “I just try to give everyone a chance. And if they don’t like competing, they can still play for fun.”

Sky’s the limit for Alessia’s ambitions

Judy Murray visited with a film crew, who are shooting a documentary about Alessia’s success at Fossoway.

Award organisers hope it will encourage other coaches to enter next time.

Alessia said she was grateful for everything Judy Murray had done for the club.

Judy Murray demonstrating a serve at Fossoway tennis club.
Judy Murray is a big Fossoway fan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Judy has been out to Fossoway a few times for training sessions,” she said.

“She donated a big bag of rackets and equipment for the club and she’s been really helpful.

“I’ve taken a lot of ideas from her, and she knows Fossoway well.”

And now she is setting her sight on even greater things.

Alessia Palmieri smiling as she speaks to a small boy holding a tennis racquet at Fossoway.
Alessia Palmieri has high hopes for the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My dream would be a second court, and floodlights,” she said.

“A second court would allow us to play in the leagues in Tayside, and floodlights would mean we could keep playing after school from October.

“If anyone was able to help us to get there, I’d be so grateful.”

Fans can follow Fossoway’s progress on the Tennis with Alessia Facebook page.

 

Conversation