Perth teacher pens Scots’ Bairns Book of the Year

Matthew Mackie's Scots language books are introducing a new generation to the richness of their native tongue

By Morag Lindsay
Matthew Mackie with his book.
Matthew Mackie has been celebrated for his Scots language translations.

A Perth teacher has won a top Scottish book prize with his Scots language translation of a much-loved children’s tale.

Matthew Mackie was awarded the Scots Language Awards 2023 prize for ‘Scots Bairn’s Book o the Year’.

The winning title, Guid Mornin! Guid Nicht!, is published by Perth-based Tippermuir Books.

It’s one of two versions of the book which Matthew has published with Tippermuir.

The other translated Lawrence Schimel and Elina Braslina’s Early One Morning into Gaelic.

Matthew Mackie holding a copy of his book
Matthew Mackie and his prize-winning book. Image: Matthew Mackie.

Matthew, whose day job is principal teacher of computing at Perth High School said he was thrilled the book had been recognised.

“I really didn’t expect to win,” he said.

“I wasn’t taught Scots when I was young, so this is all a learning experience for me too.”

He said pupils were given much more encouragement to speak and read in Scots today. And he’s excited to be a part of that movement.

“It’s important that children know about their language, and that it’s something to be proud of.”

Second time lucky for Matthew

Matthew’s books are the 49th and 50th incarnations of Early One Morning, which has been published around the world.

Cover of the book Guid Mornin! Guid Nicht!
The cover of Matthew Mackie’s award winning translation. Image: Tippermuir Books.

The book celebrates diversity and LGBT lives, and the prize-winning publication was supported by a Scottish Book Trust grant.

Matthew, 43, was shortlisted for the same prize in 2019 for The Tale o the Wee Mowdie,
which has since gone on to be a major seller.

Both books featured in a joint Scots-Gaelic show performed by Matthew and Gaelic singer and poet, Marcas Mac an Tuairneir, at this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Matthew Mackie holding his previous book, The Tale o the Wee Mowdie
Matthew Mackie with The Tale o the Wee Mowdie.

He has also designed book covers for both children’s and adult books.

These include Beyond the Swelkie, a tribute to George Mackay Brown, and A Squatter o Bairnrhymes, poems in Scots for bairns by Stuart A Paterson.

School is keeping language alive

Perth High School has an enviable track record in the Scots Language Awards.

It was shortlisted for Scots School o the Year in 2020 and 2022.

Another of its teachers, Kerry Fraser, was crowned Scots Teacher o the Year in 2021.

The ceremony took place in the new Johnstone Town Hall.

The awards have been going since 2019 and are a celebration of the Scots language within the arts, business, education and everyday life.

 

