Home News Dundee

All Dundee schools will close during strikes next week

Only seven standalone nurseries are to remain open during the industrial action.

By Andrew Robson
All Dundee Schools will close during strikes
Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council has announced all primary and secondary schools will close during next week’s strikes.

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected when staff walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

The action involves Unison members working for the council and Unite members of Tayside Contracts.

The strikes do not involve teachers.

All Dundee Schools will close during strikes
Morgan Academy, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

All Dundee City Council schools are to close during strikes

And on Tuesday it was confirmed Dundee City Council primary schools – including nursery classes – special and secondary schools will be closed to all pupils for three days next week.

Teachers will continue to work and pupils will be able to access online learning.

All schools will reopen on Friday September 29.

In a statement, Dundee City Council said: “The council has had to make the decision to close all schools and nursery classes because of the high number of support staff involved.

“Without these staff, it would not be possible to safely open the buildings.”

Seven nurseries will be able to open during strikes

Despite the closures, seven standalone nurseries will remain open based on information currently available to Dundee City Council.

These are:

  • Hill View Nursery
  • Coldside nursey
  • Caird View Nursery
  • Woodlea Nursery
  • Wallacetown Nursery
  • Balluniefield Nusery
  • Longhaugh Nursery

Perth and Kinross Council previously revealed which of its schools will shut during the strikes.

A full list of the schools in Angus set to close during the strikes can be also be found here.

Conversation