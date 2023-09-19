All Dundee schools will close during strikes next week

Dundee City Council has announced all primary and secondary schools will close during next week’s strikes.

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected when staff walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

The action involves Unison members working for the council and Unite members of Tayside Contracts.

The strikes do not involve teachers.

All Dundee City Council schools are to close during strikes

And on Tuesday it was confirmed Dundee City Council primary schools – including nursery classes – special and secondary schools will be closed to all pupils for three days next week.

Teachers will continue to work and pupils will be able to access online learning.

All schools will reopen on Friday September 29.

In a statement, Dundee City Council said: “The council has had to make the decision to close all schools and nursery classes because of the high number of support staff involved.

“Without these staff, it would not be possible to safely open the buildings.”

Seven nurseries will be able to open during strikes

Despite the closures, seven standalone nurseries will remain open based on information currently available to Dundee City Council.

These are:

Hill View Nursery

Coldside nursey

Caird View Nursery

Woodlea Nursery

Wallacetown Nursery

Balluniefield Nusery

Longhaugh Nursery

