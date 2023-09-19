Man, 17, charged with drug offence after death of teenage girl in Inverkeithing

A 17-year-old man has charged with a drugs offence following the death of a teenage girl in Inverkeithing.

Police were called to a house in the Fife town at around 2.45am on Monday after reports of a girl falling ill.

The teen, a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

Officers investigating the incident say a 17-year-old male has since been arrested and charged in connection with a drug offence.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

News of the tragedy was announced on Monday by Inverkeithing High School head teacher, Ian Adair, in an email to parents of pupils at the school.

Teenage girl died in hospital

Counselling is being offered to pupils.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Monday, officers were called to a report of a teenage girl taking unwell within a property in Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended, and she was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

“A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”