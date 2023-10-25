Lochgelly flats fire: Pair in court accused of attempted murder

A man and woman have appeared in court accused of attempted murder and wilful fire raising to the danger of life following a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

Jamie Morrison, 33, and Chloe Arnott, 30, both of Glenrothes, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face the allegation.

The pair also face charges of theft and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Neither entered a plea and they were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Their next scheduled hearing is within eight days.

The court appearance comes after 12 flats were evacuated when a fire broke out in the block of flats in Francis Street, Lochgelly, on Monday.

Residents were forced to flee the scene after flames engulfed the building.

About 25 people escaped unhurt.

A rest centre was set up as firefighters battled through the night to bring the blaze under control.

It is feared the badly-damaged block may have to be demolished.

