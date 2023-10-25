Lochgelly flats fire: Pair in court accused of attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochgelly flats fire: Pair in court accused of attempted murder

Jamie Morrison, 33, and Chloe Arnott, 30, both of Glenrothes, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
The fire in Francis Street, Lochgelly this week Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Tomson.
The fire in Francis Street, Lochgelly this week Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Tomson.

A man and woman have appeared in court accused of attempted murder and wilful fire raising to the danger of life following a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

Jamie Morrison, 33, and Chloe Arnott, 30, both of Glenrothes, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face the allegation.

The pair also face charges of theft and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Neither entered a plea and they were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Their next scheduled hearing is within eight days.

Firefighters at the scene in Lochgelly.
Firefighters at the scene in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The court appearance comes after 12 flats were evacuated when a fire broke out in the block of flats in Francis Street, Lochgelly, on Monday.

Residents were forced to flee the scene after flames engulfed the building.

About 25 people escaped unhurt.

A rest centre was set up as firefighters battled through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Drone image shows full extent of the devastation 24 hours on from the blaze at the flats in Lochgelly.
Drone image shows full extent of  blaze. Jammer Locations / FJL services

It is feared the badly-damaged block may have to be demolished.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

