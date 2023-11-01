Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross

Unison had already confirmed plans for fresh industrial action in Fife.

By Ben MacDonald
Support staff from schools in Perth and Kinross go on strike
Unison staff striking in Perth and Kinross in September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A date has been announced for staff working at schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross to take part in fresh strike action.

Unison has served notice of industrial action to the three Tayside councils in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Staff working at schools and nurseries in the region, including early years educators, support workers and cleaners, will walk out on Wednesday November 15.

Action affecting Fife schools has already been announced for next Wednesday (November 8).

It has not been confirmed whether any schools will close as a result of the new strikes, but the action has already caused disruption in the Glasgow area, and the previous strikes involving Unison staff in September also forced some schools to close.

Unison flag.
Unison school staff will strike over the next couple of weeks. Image: PA

Johanna Baxter, head of local government at Unison, said: “The strength of feeling among Unison’s local government members, who voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer, is clear.

“They are determined to continue to fight to get an improved pay offer.

“While no deal has yet been reached, we continue to have constructive dialogue with Cosla and we remain committed to resolving this dispute as soon as possible.”

Cosla – the umbrella body for Scottish councils – has already argued that it cannot afford a bigger pay offer.

What are councils in Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross and Fife saying about latest school strikes?

The Courier has contacted each council in Tayside and Fife to ask how the latest strikes will affect schools.

Dundee City Council and Perth and Kinross Council have yet to respond.

Angus Council says it is reviewing the situation to determine the impact on pupils.

Fife Council said in a statement: “We won’t know in advance how many of our school-based staff will join the planned strike action on this date.

“We are working with our schools to determine if any will be in a position to open safely to children.

“Where the risk assessment determines that this is not possible, your school/setting will notify you directly.

“Should we need to make the difficult decision to close some of our schools, remote learning will be in place.

“If the action goes ahead all settings will reopen as normal on Thursday November 9.”

More from Schools

CR0045553, Cheryl Peebles, Buckhaven. School Bus cancellation for Conor Clark. Picture Shows: Mum Sarah Clark (36), Dad Scott Clark (37) and Conor Clark (12) at the B930 which Conor will have to navigate on way to Levenmouth Academy, as Fife Council has removed his place on the bus to give to someone else. Monday 30th October 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Schoolboy, 12, faces dark and 'dangerous' walk to school in Buckhaven
3
A boy looks out of a window, onto a city scene.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Are special needs school leavers in Tayside and Fife being abandoned?
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. First Class 2023 dates Picture shows; First Class 2023. DC Thomson. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/10/2023
First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039146 - Cheryl Peebles story. Kimberley Phillips' Halloween House Picture of Kimberley and family (daughters and husband) outside their house with some of their Halloween decorations. They won't be actually putting them up until Monday. For piece for Monday about families who go all out for Halloween. Picture shows: Kenzie Phillips (6) enjoys the halloween event, Forres Crescent, Dundee, 30th October 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier
The driving rules will be in place at Eastern Primary from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Levenmouth Academy bullying Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy/schoolboy. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Desperate mum says son has been pushed to the brink by Levenmouth Academy bullies
Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years
Ruby McDonald with foster mum Fiona McDonald. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife foster child Ruby's 'superpower' achievements despite foetal alcohol syndrome disabilities
Mum Melanie Stuart hugs ten-year-old Charlotte.
Why this Monifieth mum won’t shout at her kids - and the expert who…

Conversation