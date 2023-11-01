Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross

A date has been announced for staff working at schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross to take part in fresh strike action.

Unison has served notice of industrial action to the three Tayside councils in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Staff working at schools and nurseries in the region, including early years educators, support workers and cleaners, will walk out on Wednesday November 15.

Action affecting Fife schools has already been announced for next Wednesday (November 8).

It has not been confirmed whether any schools will close as a result of the new strikes, but the action has already caused disruption in the Glasgow area, and the previous strikes involving Unison staff in September also forced some schools to close.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government at Unison, said: “The strength of feeling among Unison’s local government members, who voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer, is clear.

“They are determined to continue to fight to get an improved pay offer.

“While no deal has yet been reached, we continue to have constructive dialogue with Cosla and we remain committed to resolving this dispute as soon as possible.”

Cosla – the umbrella body for Scottish councils – has already argued that it cannot afford a bigger pay offer.

What are councils in Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross and Fife saying about latest school strikes?

The Courier has contacted each council in Tayside and Fife to ask how the latest strikes will affect schools.

Dundee City Council and Perth and Kinross Council have yet to respond.

Angus Council says it is reviewing the situation to determine the impact on pupils.

Fife Council said in a statement: “We won’t know in advance how many of our school-based staff will join the planned strike action on this date.

“We are working with our schools to determine if any will be in a position to open safely to children.

“Where the risk assessment determines that this is not possible, your school/setting will notify you directly.

“Should we need to make the difficult decision to close some of our schools, remote learning will be in place.

“If the action goes ahead all settings will reopen as normal on Thursday November 9.”