JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football

The Dark Blues' clash with Rangers was in danger of being abandoned after Gers fans lit up Dens Park with flares.

Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
By Jim Spence

The use of pyrotechnics at football divides opinion.

There’s no doubt it provides a superb spectacle, but the dangers are very real.

With Dundee’s match v Rangers already well delayed, with the Rangers team bus caught in traffic, it was again halted just two minutes into play as flares set off by Gers fans set off fire alarms in the stand. The players were taken off the park.

Ultimately, football exists to watch the players play, not to witness a fireworks spectacular or light shows.

Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

Pyro can create spectator vision issues as smoke wafts across the pitch and it can cause breathing difficulties for some fans too, not to mention the dangers of serious burns.

Former Dundee player Leigh Griffiths was fined earlier this year for booting a smoke bomb thrown by a spectator back into the crowd.

Football matches are fractured enough these days with the interruption of games by lengthy VAR intrusions, the last thing the game needs is further interruptions from pyro disrupting matches.

It may be a spectacle, but the main event concerns the round ball in play, not an amateur dramatics display from folk who appear to have more interest in creating their own entertainment off the pitch than what they’ve paid to watch on it.

A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
A dejected ex-St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

In football you’re only a number and, when you stop performing, your number is very quickly up as Steven MacLean found out at St Johnstone.

A club legend, the transition to top flight management came too early for him and, while Saints fans are vexed that a great club man has departed, very few feel that the club haven’t done the right thing in parting ways with him.

Loyalty counts, but success counts more and Saints had enjoyed very little under a man who, as a player, gave them some of their finest moments.

Fans are fickle, but they pay their money and are entitled to be.

I saw some Celtic fans complaining after their squeaky win over St Mirren that James Forrest, who’s in his testimonial year, was past his sell by date, and others opining that the five-year deal for Callum McGregor was replicating what they felt was the mistake of keeping Scott Brown when his best days were behind him.

Clubs and supporters alike are merciless in passing judgement on those who are deemed to have no further use to them.

It’s one of the reasons I can’t blame players and managers who put career advancement before club loyalty when opportunities to move present themselves.

Dundee United are proving adept at wining with scintillating style, but also with dogged determination.

A free-flowing, high-scoring hammering of Arbroath was followed by a doughty display to take the points at Airdrie.

The hallmark of top sides is that they produce required results when they’re not necessarily in their pomp.

No team can hit the heights every week, but the best sides find ways even when they’re off the boil to make things too hot for the opposition.

United are becoming masters of the art.

More from Dundee FC

Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS
Inverness targeting 'statement' against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy speaks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be 'moping around' insists skipper Joe Shaughnessy after Rangers 'mess'
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens…
2
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
'The referee fouled our player and they score from it'- Dundee boss Tony Docherty…
Rangers fans set off flares as the match eventually kicked off, delaying things once more. Image: SNS
Dundee 0-5 Rangers: Traffic and flares delay kick off as Dee rage at referee…
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off…
6
Dens Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee v Rangers game delayed as Ibrox team bus held up
Dens Park has been hit by heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran ahead of Dundee's clash with Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee 'monitoring' weather as Storm Ciaran deluge threatens Rangers clash
Jordan McGhee celebrates a key goal in the Championship. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on Rangers challenge, 'brilliant' nights under lights at Dens and dark…

Conversation