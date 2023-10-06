Friday court round-up — Trainee cop on Register for Tulliallan sex attack

A police probationer who sexually assaulted a woman during a function at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for six months.

Jack Cooper was pushed away by his victim after he seized and handled her bottom on a dance floor at the police training centre near Kincardine in June last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously that the woman then called him a “little pervy c**t”.

Cooper, 28, later sent a WhatsApp message to another woman containing offensive remarks about his victim, who can not be identified for legal reasons.

The court heard he was training at the police college at the time of his offending.

It is understood he resigned from Police Scotland after being suspended by professional standards.

Cooper, whose address on court papers was given as Professional Standards, Inverurie Road, Aberdeen, previously admitted sexual assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending a message to another woman containing offensive remarks – aggravated by homophobia – relating to his victim on June 29 last year.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced him to six months of offender supervision, as part of a community payback order, and placed him the Sex Offenders Register for the same length of time.

Following his earlier guilty plea, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The vast majority of officers and staff conduct themselves in line with our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights.

“Those who do not uphold these values have no place in policing.”

Nuisance calls

A man who plagued his ex-partner with phone calls – and even called her local pub to ask about her whereabouts – has been ordered to stay away from her for six months.

Perth Sheriff Alison McKay admonished Bert Cargill after hearing he had since stayed out of trouble since his offending in February this year.

She told him: “If she doesn’t want to speak to you, you can’t make her.”

The court heard Cargill, of Balhousie Street, Perth, had been in a relationship with the woman for 12 years.

They split in September last year.

The calls began after midnight on February 6, fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mckenzie told the court.

On February 10, the ex-girlfriend noticed 16 missed calls between 7pm and 8pm.

In one voicemail, 36-year-old Cargill was heard saying: “It’s a f***ing joke.”

Cargill then called the Niblick Pub, Auchterarder, where his ex was watching a rugby game.

He pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused his ex-partner fear or alarm between February 6 and 14.

Sheriff McKay issued a six-month non-harassment order and told Cargill: “You don’t need me to tell you that this wasn’t your finest hour.”

Sex predator’s fake Chernobyl checks

A postgraduate theology student carried out sexual assaults on fellow students at St Andrews University after claiming he was conducting radiation testing for the Ministry of Defence following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

John Beaumont subjected two male students and a female student to fake medical examinations and got one victim to sign the “Official Secrets Act” before inserting a needle into his genital area.

Beaumont, now aged 65, admitted three charges of indecent assault committed against the two men and a woman at the university between 1986 and 1988, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

A judge told him: “What you did was depraved and deceitful, preying on young students starting out in the world.”

Car keyed

A man will be sentenced later this month for reportedly causing almost £2,600 worth of damage during a “parking rage” incident outside the David Lloyd Leisure gym in Monifeith.

Kieran Robb, of Hillend Road in Arbroath, wasn’t present at Forfar Sheriff Court when solicitor Billy Rennie admitted the vandalism on his behalf.

The 44-year-old pled guilty to wilfully and recklessly scratching a private-plated car with a key in the gym car park.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks.

Mr Rennie said: “This is not quite road rage but a parking rage incident.”

He explained that Robb had seen somebody “steal his parking space” and added: “He’s responded outrageously.”

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court the victim reported paying £2,595 to repair her car without going through insurers.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until October 26 to have vouching of this provided and for Robb to be personally present.

Jailed for sock assault

A convicted sex offender who bashed another prisoner over the head with a weighted sock has been jailed for 16 months.

Sandy Ross left his victim Liam Russell pouring with blood after a violent exchange in Perth Prison’s C Hall.

Ross said he lashed out with the improvised weapon because he was being bullied.

The 30-year-old appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault on October 25.

He further pled guilty to having an illicit SIM card and another hand-made weapon weeks earlier.

Sheriff William Wood urged him to reflect on why he is spending so much of his life in jail.

