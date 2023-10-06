Homes evacuated in Glamis as man appears in court after incident

A man has appeared in court in connection with an incident in Glamis.

James Boyd is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

The 46-year-old appeared on petition at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday afternoon.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Boyd, whose address was listed as Angus, is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the court next week.

Glamis disruption

The incident led to residents being evacuated from their homes and a main road was closed.

Police arrived on Dundee Road at around 9am on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation and were still at the scene at 6pm, with fire crews present in the grounds of Glamis Primary School.

Dundee Road was also sealed off by police and motorists were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Dundee Road, Glamis, around 9am.

“A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution to ensure public safety while officers carry out their enquiries.

“A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“The road is currently closed and the public are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”