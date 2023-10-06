Homes evacuated in Glamis as man appears in court after incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homes evacuated in Glamis as man appears in court after incident

Police arrived on Dundee Road at around 9am on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

By Neil Henderson
Police officers puts on protection suit in Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police officers puts on protection suit in Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court in connection with an incident in Glamis.

James Boyd is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

The 46-year-old appeared on petition at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews in the grounds of Glamis Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Officers in Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Boyd, whose address was listed as Angus, is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the court next week.

Glamis disruption

The incident led to residents being evacuated from their homes and a main road was closed.

Police arrived on Dundee Road at around 9am on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation and were still at the scene at 6pm, with fire crews present in the grounds of Glamis Primary School.

Dundee Road was also sealed off by police and motorists were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Police activity on the main street through Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Dundee Road, Glamis, around 9am.

“A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution to ensure public safety while officers carry out their enquiries.

“A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“The road is currently closed and the public are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

