St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean demands ’90-minute performance’ against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean demands ’90-minute performance’ against Aberdeen

Nicky Clark, Chris Kane and DJ Jaiyesimi could all be available.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is demanding a “90-minute performance” from his team in Aberdeen.

The Perth side have produced spells of good football during their winless start to the Premiership season – the first 55 minutes of last weekend’s draw with Livingston the most recent of them.

But they haven’t sustained high standards for long enough.

And the Saints boss wants that to change at Pittodrie on Sunday.

“You need to take opportunities against top teams,” he said.

“And what we need to do is put a whole 90-minute performance together.

“We’ve been talking about that and we need to make sure we do it.”

Recalling famous St Johnstone scoreline…

MacLean was part of the Saints team which secured a famous 5-1 victory in Aberdeen in 2015.

He scored two goals that day but Brian Easton’s looping long-range volley is the one that sticks in supporters’ memories.

“It hit Easty’s knee, shin and his toe,” MacLean joked.

“I would certainly take the clinical edge we had that day.

“The big thing in football – people always say it – is goals change games.

“We probably weren’t even on top in that game but, when our chances came along, we took them.

“You need the build-up, final ball and the finish to be good.”

Nicky Clark, Chris Kane and DJ Jaiyesimi all have a chance of being in MacLean’s squad.

“Kano is hopefully going to train on Friday,” he reported.

“He did a lot of work on Wednesday with the fitness coach.

“Nicky has trained, so has DJ.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark in training
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“Now it is just whether we think they are fit enough to be involved at the weekend.

“We need to manage how we train Nicky.

“We can’t train him really hard three days in a row. We need to watch his load.

“He trained Monday and Wednesday and was indoors on the bike on Tuesday.

“He came through all of that fine.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Fran Franczak.
Scotland and Poland both keen on young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes Liam Gordon appeal success shows 'something is wrong'
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone WIN Liam Gordon red card appeal
Andy Considine has been a key player for St Johnstone early this season. Image: SNS
Why St Johnstone defender Andy Considine is getting BETTER at 36 - and the…
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone open Dan Phillips contract talks
St Johnstone on-loan winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone injury boost as DJ Jaiyesimi and Nicky Clark return to training
Liam Gordon was furious with the decision to award a penalty against him.
St Johnstone need to channel 'sense of injustice' into performance at Aberdeen, says Steven…
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal - but Joel Nouble thought referee…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon was 'naive' but referee got Livingston penalty…
Dara Costelloe scores for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: 10-man Saints end up holding on for point after going…

Conversation