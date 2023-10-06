New showroom a ‘vote of confidence’ as Perth business marks 30 years

A Perth home improvement company has made a six-figure investment in a new showroom as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Balhousie was founded by Malcolm Sweeney, an experienced glazier, and joiner Drew Hay in 1993.

Over the past three decades, the business has expanded to a 22-strong workforce and turnover of £3.5 million.

Now, to mark its 30th anniversary, the company has made a six-figure investment to refurbish and extend its showroom at Feus Road.

Co-founder and managing director Mr Hay said: “The new showroom is a great way to celebrate this company milestone.

“It signifies a huge vote of confidence in the future of the business.

“It will definitely improve the customer experience and will show off our wide selection of uPVC windows and doors.

“With energy prices soaring over the past year investing in new windows and doors can translate into long-term savings for customers.”

Mr Hay said the showroom work had been carried out by the Balhousie workforce and other local tradesmen.

He revealed the investment came alongside a rebrand from Balhousie Glazing.

Balhousie’s Covid recovery and current challenges

Meanwhile, the firm was badly impacted by the pandemic, with Mr Hay previously claiming the firm lost £1m of orders due to Covid-related restrictions.

While uncertainty has been created in the UK homes market by recent mortgage rises, the managing director is delighted with the strength of the order book.

“Like most businesses the pandemic posed huge challenges for us,” Mr Hay said.

“However, pent-up demand meant we bounced back very quickly on the coattails of Covid.

“Many people are still working from home and looking to improve their properties.

“Others are opting to stay put and invest in their current home rather than move.”

To celebrate Balhousie’s 30 years in business, as well as the showroom refurbishment, a grand opening event is planned for Saturday October 14.

Changes in Balhousie management team

And there will be changes at the top of Balhousie at the end of the month.

The firm moved to employee ownership five years ago to ensure a succession plan was in place for the founders.

Mr Sweeney retired from Balhousie in April 2021.

Mr Hay has decided to take a step back from the business at the end of October.

The business and its 22-strong workforce will move forward under the leadership of current finance director Jane Bertie and operations director Finlay Robertson.

Mr Hay is confident they are the right people to take the business forward.

He said: “Balhousie is in safe hands with Jane and Finlay heading up the business, which has a turnover of £3.4m and has built-up a substantial customer base across Tayside, Fife and beyond, installing windows, doors and conservatories.”

Ms Bertie said: “Malcolm and Drew gave the employees a huge vote of confidence when they entrusted the legacy of Balhousie to them five years ago.

“As well as retaining jobs, employee ownership has ensured that the business would maintain its values and ethos.”