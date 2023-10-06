New showroom a ‘vote of confidence’ as Perth business marks 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New showroom a ‘vote of confidence’ as Perth business marks 30 years

The showroom has been upgraded and expanded thanks to a six-figure investment.

By Gavin Harper
Balhousie managing director Drew Hay, operations director Finlay Robertson, and finance director Jane Bertie.
Balhousie managing director Drew Hay, operations director Finlay Robertson, and finance director Jane Bertie.

A Perth home improvement company has made a six-figure investment in a new showroom as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Balhousie was founded by Malcolm Sweeney, an experienced glazier, and joiner Drew Hay in 1993.

Over the past three decades, the business has expanded to a 22-strong workforce and turnover of £3.5 million.

Now, to mark its 30th anniversary, the company has made a six-figure investment to refurbish and extend its showroom at Feus Road.

Co-founder and managing director Mr Hay said: “The new showroom is a great way to celebrate this company milestone.

Balhousie managing director Drew Hay.

“It signifies a huge vote of confidence in the future of the business.

“It will definitely improve the customer experience and will show off our wide selection of uPVC windows and doors.

“With energy prices soaring over the past year investing in new windows and doors can translate into long-term savings for customers.”

Mr Hay said the showroom work had been carried out by the Balhousie workforce and other local tradesmen.

He revealed the investment came alongside a rebrand from Balhousie Glazing.

Balhousie’s Covid recovery and current challenges

Meanwhile, the firm was badly impacted by the pandemic, with Mr Hay previously claiming the firm lost £1m of orders due to Covid-related restrictions.

While uncertainty has been created in the UK homes market by recent mortgage rises, the managing director is delighted with the strength of the order book.

“Like most businesses the pandemic posed huge challenges for us,” Mr Hay said.

“However, pent-up demand meant we bounced back very quickly on the coattails of Covid.

Balhousie managing director Drew Hay, operations director Finlay Robertson, and finance director Jane Bertie.<br />Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency.

“Many people are still working from home and looking to improve their properties.

“Others are opting to stay put and invest in their current home rather than move.”

To celebrate Balhousie’s 30 years in business, as well as the showroom refurbishment, a grand opening event is planned for Saturday October 14.

Changes in Balhousie management team

And there will be changes at the top of Balhousie at the end of the month.

The firm moved to employee ownership five years ago to ensure a succession plan was in place for the founders.

Mr Sweeney retired from Balhousie in April 2021.

Mr Hay has decided to take a step back from the business at the end of October.

The business and its 22-strong workforce will move forward under the leadership of current finance director Jane Bertie and operations director Finlay Robertson.

Mr Hay is confident they are the right people to take the business forward.

Balhousie managing director Drew Hay.

He said: “Balhousie is in safe hands with Jane and Finlay heading up the business, which has a turnover of £3.4m and has built-up a substantial customer base across Tayside, Fife and beyond, installing windows, doors and conservatories.”

Ms Bertie said: “Malcolm and Drew gave the employees a huge vote of confidence when they entrusted the legacy of Balhousie to them five years ago.

“As well as retaining jobs, employee ownership has ensured that the business would maintain its values and ethos.”

Conversation